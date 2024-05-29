Ultra Toilet Fight codes May 2024

Updated May 29, 2024: We added new codes!

The toilets, being the nuisances they are, have decided to attack yet again, to no one’s surprise. As the supreme commander of camera forces in Ultra Toilet Fight, it’s your job to fight back against the toilet’s invasion and send them back to the bathrooms from whence they came.

Ultra Toilet Fight codes will provide your forces with a chock-full of points that let you purchase the most powerful units in the game. To give your squad some extra firepower, you can buy weapons and spray some lead, turning the odds in your favor. If you’re a fan of Skibidi Toilet and are looking for wave-based action games, claim more rewards by visiting our article with Toilet Verse Tower Defense (TVTD) codes.

All Ultra Toilet Fight codes list

Ultra Toilet Fight codes (Working)

1KFOLLOWERS —Redeem for 500 Points (New)

—Redeem for 500 Points 30KVISITS —Redeem for 3k Points (New)

—Redeem for 3k Points 3MVISITS —Redeem for 3k Points (New)

—Redeem for 3k Points 4MVISITS —Redeem for 1.5k Points (New)

—Redeem for 1.5k Points ReleasePoints —Redeem for 170 Points (New)

—Redeem for 170 Points SorryForThat—Redeem for 1k Points (New)

Ultra Toilet Fight codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Ultra Toilet Fight.

How to redeem codes in Ultra Toilet Fight

Redeem your Ultra Toilet Fight codes by following the instructions below:

Redeem your codes by following these steps | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Ultra Toilet Fight on Roblox. Click the Redeem codes button (1) to open the code redemption window. Enter your codes into the Type Code Here text box (2). Click Redeem (3) to collect your rewards.

How to get more Ultra Toilet Fight codes

To get all the Ultra Toilet Fight codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D), check back often, and leave the code hunting to us. We’ll keep adding new codes as soon as they’re released, but if you prefer searching for them yourself, join the Ultra Toilet Fight Roblox Group and the official Ultra Toilet Fight Discord server.

Why are my Ultra Toilet Fight codes not working?

When you try redeeming Ultra Toilet Fight codes, the game might not recognize them as valid. Double-check your codes to make sure they don’t have any spelling or casing errors, or copy and paste them into the code text box to save yourself time. If you’re still unable to redeem your codes, you’re likely too late, as they may have gone inactive.

Other ways to get free rewards in Ultra Toilet Fight

Besides redeeming Ultra Toilet Fight codes, the only way to get more rewards is to collect points by participating in battles and using them to unlock new camera fighters. It’s also a good idea to visit the above-linked Discord server and keep your eyes peeled for any promos and giveaways.

What is Ultra Toilet Fight?

Ultra Toilet Fight is a Roblox arena shooter inspired by the famous Skibidi Toilet web series. You take the role of an unnamed camera warrior, and your task is to destroy as many attacking toilets as possible. The more enemy waves you defeat, the more points you’ll earn, which you can spend on buying new guns and more powerful cameras.

To find more rewards in Skibidi-Toilet-inspired games, check out our list of Toilet Defense X codes. To get more free goodies in other Roblox experiences, visit our Roblox Codes section and claim more free prizes.

