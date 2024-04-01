The Floor Is Lava codes (March 2024)

Jumping on furniture to avoid hot lava was a much easier endeavor when I was seven years old. Now, I get to have fun playing my favorite childhood game virtually, from the comfort of my couch. The Floor Is Lava codes make the game even more enjoyable.

Escaping rising lava can be super challenging if you don’t have any equipment. Thanks to The Floor Is Lava codes, you will receive various boosts that will increase your chances of surviving. You will also get cosmetic items that will allow you to look fabulous while running and jumping for your life. If you’re looking for a similar, adrenaline-pumping game, check out our Bomb Tag codes article to get cool free items that will enhance your gameplay.

All The Floor Is Lava codes list

The Floor Is Lava codes (working)

H4PPYH4LLOW33N—Get free Pastel Trail

The Floor Is Lava codes (expired) show more Denis

LavasCoins

LavaSour

vXbeHgs1V5

ITSBEENAMINUTE show less

How to redeem codes in The Floor Is Lava

Follow the steps below to redeem The Floor Is Lava codes easily.

Click here to get freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open The Floor Is Lava on Roblox. Click the blue gift icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a working code into the Type here text box. Click the green Enter button to get your reward.

How to get more The Floor Is Lava codes

You can look for The Floor Is Lava codes on the game developer’s X account (@TheLegendOfPyro) or the official Pyroflame Games Discord server. This can be too much work, though. The easiest solution is to save our article and come back every now and then to check for the latest updates.

Why are my The Floor Is Lava codes not working?

The Floor Is Lava codes are often combinations of letters and numbers, so if you entered the codes manually, there’s a good chance you made a spelling error. To avoid losing freebies because of typos, copy the codes from our article and paste them into the game.

If you still see the “WRONG!” message, the codes have expired. Make sure you redeem the codes quickly, and if you find an inactive code on the working list, let us know.

Other ways to get free rewards in The Floor Is Lava

If redeeming The Floor Is Lava codes didn’t bring you enough free goodies, you can obtain freebies by joining the Pyro’s #1 Fan’s Roblox group, liking the game, and then approaching a large treasure chest in the lobby and pressing E on your keyboard. Another option is to spin the wheel every few minutes.

What is The Floor Is Lava?

The Floor Is Lava is a survival Roblox experience where, as the name suggests, the floor becomes lava for a few seconds, and you need to avoid falling into it. The level of lava continuously rises, so you have to climb various obstacles and platforms in order to avoid being eliminated. Other players around you make the game more challenging since everyone’s trying to climb at the same time. If you manage to reach the top and escape the lava, you will get Points that you can use to purchase cool equipment and improve your chances of survival on other maps.

