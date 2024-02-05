Super Evolution codes (February 2024)

Nothing’s more satisfying than seeing all the hard work pay off, and that’s why I love Goku and Dragon Ball. If you’ve ever dreamed about unlocking the Super Saiyan form as much as I did, you can do so in Super Evolution.

Recommended Videos

While intense training is worth it, why not take a shortcut by redeeming Super Evolution codes? Free Boosts are the best way to power up your hero effortlessly and get ready for the bombastic Saiyan tournaments in an instant. And, if you need more Dragon Ball in your life, visit our list of Dragon Ball Rage codes to get other free rewards!

All Super Evolution codes list

Super Evolution codes (Working)

STATBOOST? —Redeem for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost

—Redeem for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost 100MIL! —Redeem for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost

—Redeem for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost COINS!—Redeem for 20 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost

Super Evolution codes (Expired) show more 150KLIKES

80MVISITS

FREEZA

60KLIKES

booster

45KLIKES

10MVISITS

OOZARU

BOSSISLAND

DELAY

30KLIKES

10KLIKES

250k

GAMERELEASE show less

How to redeem codes in Super Evolution

To redeem codes in Super Evolution, follow the steps below:

Click the Codes button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Super Evolution on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press the Use Code button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Super Evolution codes

The developer releases the latest Super Evolution codes on the official X account (@InnoVisionGames) and the InnoVision Discord server. While browsing these sources is always an option, there’s a better way of getting all the rewards in one place. Bookmark this page and visit now and then to stay up-to-date with all the latest codes.

Why are my Super Evolution codes not working?

If you get the Invalid code error message, double-checking your spelling may be of help. Be careful while entering your Super Evolution code and pay extra attention to details such as interpunction marks and capitalization.

It’s possible to stumble upon an expired code on the Working list occasionally since the developer doesn’t disclose the expiration dates. If you find one, report the issue so we can investigate further.

Other ways to get free rewards in Super Evolution

In need of more Boosts and Zeni after redeeming all the available Super Evolution codes? Do what every good Super Saiyan would do and work hard for them. You can do so by completing main and daily quests, as well as roaming around the map to pick up free Zeni and chests scattered all around.

And, if you’re looking for a more leisurely approach, you can pick up your daily rewards in the main lobby and join the InnoVision Roblox group to unlock the group rewards chest in the lobby.

What is Super Evolution?

Super Evolution is a Roblox fighting experience heavily inspired by the hit franchise Dragon Ball. The key to success is training hard to increase your Strength, Energy, Endurance, and Agility stats. After you become strong enough, you can participate in challenging Saiyan tournaments for a top spot on the leaderboard. Power up your character and evolve them until they unlock the legendary Super Saiyan form.

For more rewards in another title inspired by the same setting, you can check out our Dragon Soul codes list. If you’re interested in getting more codes for other popular Roblox games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.