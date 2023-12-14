Dragon Ball Rage codes (December 2023)

Explore a vast anime-inspired world in this exciting fighting experience! Do your best to clear all tasks while avoiding being killed by numerous foes trying to stop you from reaching your goal. Since enemies get more challenging as you play, you will need some help.

Redeeming Dragon Ball Rage codes listed below will give you XP Boosts and a bunch of Zenkai that you can use to make your fighter strong enough to defeat all the enemies without a hitch. And for more anime-inspired Roblox adventures, check out our World of Stands codes article and get freebies there, too!

All Dragon Ball Rage codes list

Dragon Ball Rage codes (working)

750MIL!! —Redeem for 15 minutes of x3 XP (New)

—Redeem for 15 minutes of x3 XP L0LN0C0D3S —Redeem for 5 minutes of x2 XP (New)

—Redeem for 5 minutes of x2 XP 800MIL?? —Redeem for 45 minutes of x2 XP (New)

—Redeem for 45 minutes of x2 XP Sub2Acausal—Redeem for 30 minutes of x2 XP

Dragon Ball Rage codes (expired)

How to redeem codes in Dragon Ball Rage

Follow the steps below to redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes easily:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Dragon Ball Rage on Roblox. Click the Menu button at the bottom of the screen. Click on Settings. Enter the code into the text box. Click the Redeem button to get your reward.

How can you get more Dragon Ball Rage codes?

You can find Dragon Ball Rage codes by joining the official Dragon Ball Rage Discord server, subscribing to the developer’s YouTube channel (@Draciuss), or following their X account (@DraciusRBX).

To save time and avoid going through all the messages, videos, and posts, we advise you to save our article. We add the latest codes as soon as they get released, so come back occasionally to check for updates.

Why are my Dragon Ball Rage codes not working?

If your Dragon Ball Rage codes don’t work, double-check your spelling as making a typo or using the wrong case will prevent you from obtaining freebies. The easiest way to ensure you don’t make spelling mistakes is to copy the codes and paste them into the game.

Another reason why you’re having issues with the codes is their expiration date. Developers don’t inform players about the longevity of each code, so make sure you claim your rewards as soon as possible. Some codes might expire before we get a chance to check them. If this happens, notify us, and we will fix the issue.

Other ways to get rewards in Dragon Ball Rage

Besides redeeming Dragon Ball Rage codes, the only other option to get freebies is to participate in events and giveaways that developers sometimes organize. To be notified about them, join the game’s Discord server linked above.

What is Dragon Ball Rage?

Dragon Ball Rage is a Dragon-Ball-Z-inspired PvP Roblox game where you take the role of a young Saiyan warrior and fight other players in order to become the strongest fighter in the game. Master new fighting techniques, train your character to improve their Energy, Defense, Attack, and Agility, and face every enemy that comes your way! You have to be careful even while you’re training, though, since other players can attack you anytime.

