Streamer Life codes (January 2024)

Become internet famous by redeeming these Streamer Life codes!
Published: Jan 18, 2024 04:09 am
Streamer Life promo image
Image via Flisk Studios

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be an internet celebrity, Streamer Life is the game for you! While being a streamer is a dream job for many gamers, supporting a new career is usually challenging at the beginning.

Until your views go up, you need to get a job to take care of your bills, buy video games, and promote your content to gain more views. All of this can get exhausting really quickly, which is why you need more energy. This is where Streamer Life codes come in handy. Redeem the codes listed below to get energy, XP boosts, and other freebies that will make your path to internet fame much smoother. And if you’re curious about what it’s like to run your own video game store, read our Game Store Tycoon codes article and find out how to become a millionaire!

All Streamer Life codes list

Streamer Life codes (working)

  • GiveMeXP—Redeem for 300 XP
  • 100KMEMBERS—Redeem for 100 Max Energy
  • 30KLIKES—Redeem for 10 minutes of all 2x Boosters
Streamer Life codes (expired)

How to redeem codes in Streamer Life

To redeem Streamer Life codes, you need to join the Flisk Studios Roblox group, click the Like button on the game’s page first, and then follow the steps below.

How to redeem codes in Streamer Life
Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Streamer Life on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Flisk Hotel.
  3. Walk towards the computer.
  4. Click the Codes icon on the virtual desktop.
  5. Input a working code into the text box.
  6. Click the Redeem button to get your goodies.
How can you get more Streamer Life codes?

We keep an eye on all the official sources and compile a list of all the working Streamer Life codes, so consider bookmarking this article and checking it out every now and then to see if we added new codes.

If you’d like to do your own research, you can join the official Flisk Studios Discord server, follow the game developer’s X account (@DasteRBX), and join the Flisk Studios Roblox group.

Why are my Streamer Life codes not working?

If your Streamer Life codes don’t work, it might be for one of the following reasons:

  • The code is no longer redeemable—After some time, all codes become inactive, so make sure you redeem them quickly to avoid losing a chance to get freebies.
  • You made a spelling mistake—Codes must be entered as they appear, or you won’t be able to claim the goodies. Copying the codes from the list above and pasting them into the game is the best way to ensure your spelling is all right.
  • You didn’t join the Flisk Studios Roblox group—The code redemption feature is available only to the members of the above-linked Roblox group, so don’t miss that step.

Other ways to get free rewards in Streamer Life

Other ways to get free rewards in Streamer Life
Click here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need more freebies, the good news is that redeeming Streamer Life codes isn’t the only way to get free rewards. You can obtain energy boosts, energy potions, XP boosts, cash, and many other rewards by completing quests and claiming Streamer Pass, Playtime, and Daily Rewards.

What is Streamer Life?

Streamer Life is a simulator on Roblox where you get to experience the life of a streamer of Roblox games. As a beginner, you need to get a job so you can earn enough money to pay your bills, buy food, and shop for online games. Do your best to record and stream online as much as possible so you can boost your viewership and become a super popular streamer.

Head over to our Codes section if you’d like to find codes for numerous other Roblox games and redeem them for cool freebies that will improve your experience!

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.