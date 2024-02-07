SharkBite Classic codes (February 2024)

Whether you play SharkBite Classic as a killer shark or shark hunter, you will need a bunch of Shark Teeth to purchase weapons and shark and boat skins that will make your experience more enjoyable.

You can collect Shark Teeth slowly by playing the game, but there's a more efficient solution. Redeeming SharkBite Classic codes listed below is the best way to obtain a lot of Shark Teeth instantly so you can become a better hunter (or the most dangerous shark) more easily.

All SharkBite Classic codes list

SharkBite Classic codes (working)

SimonsSpace —Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth

—Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth SHARKBITE2 —Redeem this code for 200 Shark Teeth

—Redeem this code for 200 Shark Teeth FROGGYBOAT —Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth

—Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth DUCKYRAPTOR —Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth

—Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth 1BILLION —Redeem code this code for 100 Shark Teeth

—Redeem code this code for 100 Shark Teeth RGBSHARK—Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

SharkBite Classic codes (expired) show more 20KDISCORD

LegendaryGun!

EditShark!

SKELETONS

SHARKWEEK2020

SHARKCAGE

NewGun

GHOSTS

SwimingLizard

STEALTH

mosasaurus

NewShark show less

How to redeem codes in SharkBite Classic

To redeem SharkBite Classic codes, follow the steps below.

Click this button to claim your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open SharkBite Classic on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Input the code you want to redeem into the text box. Click the Redeem button to get your reward.

How to get more SharkBite Classic codes

Save this article to always find all the SharkBite Classic codes easily. We collect all the working codes and update our list regularly, so visit this page occasionally to see what’s new. You can also check out official sources, such as the official Abracadabra Discord server, Abracadabra Studio X account (@AbracadabraRBLX), Simon X account (@Simonblox), and opplo X account (@Rblxopplo), but this is a more time-consuming option.

Why are my SharkBite Classic codes not working?

If you didn’t get any freebies after redeeming SharkBite Classic codes, check your spelling. Unless you input codes as they appear, you won’t receive the rewards, so copy the codes from the list above and paste them into the article to ensure your spelling is correct.

If this doesn’t solve your issues, the codes have expired. Some codes become invalid pretty quickly, so do your best to redeem them as soon as possible. Let us know if you’re having problems with the codes from our working list so we can investigate the matter and make the required changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in SharkBite Classic

Besides redeeming SharkBite Classic codes, there are no other ways to earn free goodies in the game. You can join the Discord server we linked above to participate in giveaways and try to win some prizes that way.

What is SharkBite Classic?

SharkBite Classic is a fun survival game on Roblox. Your main goal is to hunt sharks while on a boat with other players unless you’re the shark, in which case you have to kill the other players and destroy their boats. There’s a really small chance you’ll actually be the shark, though. As a hunter, you start the game with a basic shotgun. Use Shark Teeth (in-game currency) to purchase a more lethal weapon and upgrade your boat to become a more efficient hunter. In some rounds, you might get to become a shark after death.

If you enjoy games with a similar premise, check out our Survive the Killer codes article to find out how to get freebies. Don't forget to explore our Roblox codes section to get codes for other games.