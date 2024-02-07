Category:
SharkBite Classic codes (February 2024)

Use these SharkBite Classic codes to get a bunch of Shark Teeth!
Published: Feb 7, 2024 05:31 am
Whether you play SharkBite Classic as a killer shark or shark hunter, you will need a bunch of Shark Teeth to purchase weapons and shark and boat skins that will make your experience more enjoyable.

You can collect Shark Teeth slowly by playing the game, but there’s a more efficient solution. Redeeming SharkBite Classic codes listed below is the best way to obtain a lot of Shark Teeth instantly so you can become a better hunter (or the most dangerous shark) more easily. If you’re looking for other survival experiences, head over to our Murder Mystery 2 codes article to get free weapons and other items that will help you survive.

All SharkBite Classic codes list

SharkBite Classic codes (working)

  • SimonsSpace—Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth
  • SHARKBITE2—Redeem this code for 200 Shark Teeth
  • FROGGYBOAT—Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth
  • DUCKYRAPTOR—Redeem code this code for 50 Shark Teeth
  • 1BILLION—Redeem code this code for 100 Shark Teeth
  • RGBSHARK—Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

SharkBite Classic codes (expired)

20KDISCORD
LegendaryGun!
EditShark!
SKELETONS
SHARKWEEK2020
SHARKCAGE
NewGun
GHOSTS
SwimingLizard
STEALTH
mosasaurus
NewShark

How to redeem codes in SharkBite Classic

To redeem SharkBite Classic codes, follow the steps below.

How to redeem codes in SharkBite Classic
Click this button to claim your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Open SharkBite Classic on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Input the code you want to redeem into the text box.
  4. Click the Redeem button to get your reward.

How to get more SharkBite Classic codes

Save this article to always find all the SharkBite Classic codes easily. We collect all the working codes and update our list regularly, so visit this page occasionally to see what’s new. You can also check out official sources, such as the official Abracadabra Discord server, Abracadabra Studio X account (@AbracadabraRBLX), Simon X account (@Simonblox), and opplo X account (@Rblxopplo), but this is a more time-consuming option.

Why are my SharkBite Classic codes not working?

If you didn’t get any freebies after redeeming SharkBite Classic codes, check your spelling. Unless you input codes as they appear, you won’t receive the rewards, so copy the codes from the list above and paste them into the article to ensure your spelling is correct.

If this doesn’t solve your issues, the codes have expired. Some codes become invalid pretty quickly, so do your best to redeem them as soon as possible. Let us know if you’re having problems with the codes from our working list so we can investigate the matter and make the required changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in SharkBite Classic

Besides redeeming SharkBite Classic codes, there are no other ways to earn free goodies in the game. You can join the Discord server we linked above to participate in giveaways and try to win some prizes that way.

What is SharkBite Classic?

SharkBite Classic is a fun survival game on Roblox. Your main goal is to hunt sharks while on a boat with other players unless you’re the shark, in which case you have to kill the other players and destroy their boats. There’s a really small chance you’ll actually be the shark, though. As a hunter, you start the game with a basic shotgun. Use Shark Teeth (in-game currency) to purchase a more lethal weapon and upgrade your boat to become a more efficient hunter. In some rounds, you might get to become a shark after death.

If you enjoy games with a similar premise, check out our Survive the Killer codes article to find out how to get freebies. Don’t forget to explore our Roblox codes section to get codes for other games.

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.