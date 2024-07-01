Image Credit: Bethesda
A player in Scythe Simulator.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Scythe Simulator codes (July 2024)

Quick boosts.
Josh Challies
Published: Jul 1, 2024 03:52 am

Roblox’s variety of game modes means there’s always something new to enjoy, and Scythe Simulator has plenty of players—and you can get your hands on some freebies by using codes.

Scythe Simulator in Roblox is focused on becoming the King of the Hill, using a variety of pets and mastering scythe moves, and codes are a great way of bolstering your arsenal. Check out our guide below for all the known codes working in Scythe Simulator.

All Scythe Simulator codes (working)

Unlike other games in Roblox, you can enter codes in Scythe Simulator immediately to earn rewards—meaning you can instantly claim all the bonuses from the codes below and those added in the future.

Check out all the known codes for Scythe Simulator below.

  • scythesim30259 – Wumpus Pet

Keep a bookmark on this page for any additional rewards added for Scythe Simulator in the future to make sure you don’t miss out!

How to redeem Scythe Simulator codes

The code screen in Scythe Simulator.
Easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redeeming codes in Scythe Simulator is easy as it doesn’t require you to have reached any level, meaning you can use any code immediately when you first enter the game by following these steps.

  1. Launch Scythe Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Select the Free Pet box at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code section of the pop-up.
  4. Hit the Redeem! button and enjoy your reward.
