RPG Simulator codes (May 2024)

Nothing beats the classic RPG formula of completing raids, slaying hundreds of enemies, collecting loot, and leveling up your hero to become the ultimate warrior. With a little help from RPG Simulator codes, you’ll have the ultimate old-school role-playing experience.
By redeeming codes for RPG Simulator, you will re-stock your inventory with valuable items and power-ups. You’ll also gain Tokens, Candy, and other forms of in-game currency to quickly upgrade your abilities and face the darkness of the dungeons head-on. To mix things up, take a breather by checking out Elemental Dungeons codes and stay in the world of RPGs.
All RPG Simulator codes list
Working RPG Simulator codes
- michaelmonkey—Redeem for 4 Relic Boxes
- Holiday2022—Redeem for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens
- UPD32—Redeem for 1,234 Tokens
- Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff—Redeem for 2 Tokens
- trickortreatXD—Redeem for 10k Candy
- VDAYUPDATE2024—Redeem for 2 Lover’s Keys
- ilovecrusaders—Redeem for 299 Tokens and a Crusaders Advertisement Aura
Expired RPG Simulator codes
How to redeem codes in RPG Simulator
Redeeming RPG Simulator codes will take less than a minute if you follow these exact steps:
- Launch RPG Simulator in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial.
- Walk into the Codes area. (Image 1)
- Insert a code in the Enter code here text box. (Image 2)
- Press the Redeem button to claim a reward.
How to get more RPG Simulator codes
To stay up-to-date on all RPG Simulator codes, bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and check back often. We make sure to add the latest codes as soon as they’re available. If you want to keep tabs on codes, updates, and other news, follow these socials:
- Developer’s Twitter/X profile (@Zephsy)
- Developer’s YouTube channel (@Zephsy)
- Astral Studios Roblox group
- Astral Studios Discord server
- Developer’s Roblox profile (@wephsy)
Why are my RPG Simulator codes not working?
The best way to make sure your RPG Simulator codes work is to check for spelling or casing issues as you enter them in the game. Better yet, copy your codes from the active codes section above and paste them straight into the game’s redemption text box. If they’re still not working, you’re likely too late to redeem them.
How to get more free rewards in RPG Simulator
After you redeem all the RPG Simulator codes, don’t stop there. In the starting area, walk into the yellow circle containing some treasure chests to earn your share of freebies. The timer resets every 12 hours, meaning you can pick this prize pack twice a day. These rewards include skins, auras, pets, and other useful goodies.
What is RPG Simulator?
RPG Simulator is a Roblox RPG experience where you take the sword of an ambitious warrior embarking on a quest for power, fame, and legacy. You level up your character by completing quests and dungeon raids in exchange for XP and loot. To make adventuring and leveling up easier, you have the option to join clans and take on quests alongside other members. Do you have what it takes to conquer all three worlds and defeat their dungeon bosses?
