RPG Simulator codes (May 2024)

Use RPG Simulator codes to make your adventure a memorable one—but don't wait for too long, or they will expire.
Published: May 10, 2024 10:51 am

Updated May 10, 2024: We added new codes!

Nothing beats the classic RPG formula of completing raids, slaying hundreds of enemies, collecting loot, and leveling up your hero to become the ultimate warrior. With a little help from RPG Simulator codes, you’ll have the ultimate old-school role-playing experience.

By redeeming codes for RPG Simulator, you will re-stock your inventory with valuable items and power-ups. You’ll also gain Tokens, Candy, and other forms of in-game currency to quickly upgrade your abilities and face the darkness of the dungeons head-on. To mix things up, take a breather by checking out Elemental Dungeons codes and stay in the world of RPGs.

All RPG Simulator codes list

Working RPG Simulator codes

  • michaelmonkey—Redeem for 4 Relic Boxes
  • Holiday2022—Redeem for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens
  • UPD32—Redeem for 1,234 Tokens
  • Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff—Redeem for 2 Tokens
  • trickortreatXD—Redeem for 10k Candy
  • VDAYUPDATE2024—Redeem for 2 Lover’s Keys
  • ilovecrusaders—Redeem for 299 Tokens and a Crusaders Advertisement Aura

Expired RPG Simulator codes

100K
10kSmilesOnly
111K
1POINT5K
2021Christmas
400Fourthousend
500KTokens&XP
5Bands
7000is7000
85KNice
AY2K
COMP
delayed
easter
epicgames
FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK
freeStorage
FREETOKENS1
groupPride
HALLOW2020
HEEHOO
heyheyheyhey
NEW2021
onepiecebetterthannaruto
Pogchampion
PRIDE
SUMMER
TenthAMilly
tentokens
thanksmanthankyou
Thx41K
twitchPrime
vintiscoo123
XMAS2020
XMAS2022

How to redeem codes in RPG Simulator

Redeeming RPG Simulator codes will take less than a minute if you follow these exact steps:

  1. Launch RPG Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Walk into the Codes area. (Image 1)
  4. Insert a code in the Enter code here text box. (Image 2)
  5. Press the Redeem button to claim a reward.

How to get more RPG Simulator codes

To stay up-to-date on all RPG Simulator codes, bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and check back often. We make sure to add the latest codes as soon as they’re available. If you want to keep tabs on codes, updates, and other news, follow these socials:

Why are my RPG Simulator codes not working?

The best way to make sure your RPG Simulator codes work is to check for spelling or casing issues as you enter them in the game. Better yet, copy your codes from the active codes section above and paste them straight into the game’s redemption text box. If they’re still not working, you’re likely too late to redeem them.

How to get more free rewards in RPG Simulator

RPG Simulator free rewards screenshot
Freebies await you in the yellow circle. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you redeem all the RPG Simulator codes, don’t stop there. In the starting area, walk into the yellow circle containing some treasure chests to earn your share of freebies. The timer resets every 12 hours, meaning you can pick this prize pack twice a day. These rewards include skins, auras, pets, and other useful goodies.

What is RPG Simulator?

RPG Simulator is a Roblox RPG experience where you take the sword of an ambitious warrior embarking on a quest for power, fame, and legacy. You level up your character by completing quests and dungeon raids in exchange for XP and loot. To make adventuring and leveling up easier, you have the option to join clans and take on quests alongside other members. Do you have what it takes to conquer all three worlds and defeat their dungeon bosses? 

Our Roblox Codes section contains codes for hundreds of games—hurry up and claim your prizes on time! To keep the RPG spirit going strong, go to our Fabled Legacy codes page to claim more cool freebies.

