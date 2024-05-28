Rodeo Stampede codes (May 2024)

Updated May 28, 2024: Checked for codes!

A zoo in the sky? It’s more likely than you think. Somewhere between Zoo Tycoon and Flappy Bird, Rodeo Stampede sends you on an adventure to tame wild animals. Race through frantic courses and capture new fuzzy friends for your collection.

If you want to build a park that will satisfy the visitors, you’re going to need some Coins. Don’t worry—Rodeo Stampede codes provide enough of them to allow you to upgrade all the enclosures and keep both the animals and the visitors happy. If you want more free rewards for another adorable mobile game, check out our article with Legend of Mushroom codes.

All Rodeo Stampede codes list

There are currently no working Rodeo Stampede codes.

Rodeo Stampede codes (Expired) show more COMEON

rodeo1223

animal0101

rs20230101

ski666

RodeoFUN

Dragon2024 show less

How to redeem codes in Rodeo Stampede

To redeem codes for Rodeo Stampede, follow the instructions below:

Tap here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Rodeo Stampede on your device. Tap the Settings cogwheel in the upper-left corner of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Tap the Redeem button to get your rewards.

How to get more Rodeo Stampede codes

If you don’t want to hunt for Rodeo Stampede codes on the busy social media accounts, bookmark this page. We’re always on the lookout for the latest codes, so visit from time to time to pick up all the rewards. If you’d rather do your own research, start your journey by checking out the following sources:

Why are my Rodeo Stampede codes not working?

If you get the Invalid code error message, you’ve likely made a typo. Considering that Rodeo Stampede codes are long mixes of letters and numbers, this is a common occurrence. We recommend copying and pasting the codes into the game so you won’t have to worry about spelling errors.

A Code overdue message means that your code has expired without prior notice from the developer. If you find yourself in this situation, reach out to us so we can update our list and move the outdated code into the proper category.

Other ways to get free rewards in Rodeo Stampede

After redeeming all the Rodeo Stampede codes, you can pick up Check-In rewards once per day. Don’t forget to spin the Wheel as well. The game also has a ton of fun events that bring in exclusive animals for your collection. Alternatively, you can join the official Discord server to participate in giveaways.

What is Rodeo Stampede?

Rodeo Stampede is a mobile tycoon game where you play as a cowboy, building a marvelous zoo in the sky. Leap between the animals and try to capture them with your loyal lasso. Tame them, upgrade their enclosures, and keep them happy and healthy. Create a fun haven both for the animals and the visitors.

