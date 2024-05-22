Roblox Karate codes (May 2024)

Updated May 22, 2024: Added new codes!

Become the martial arts master in Karate!, a Roblox game that lets you battle your way to the coveted black belt. Become proficient in various fighting styles and challenge fierce competition. To unlock new techniques, you need enough Yen. That’s where Karate! codes come in.

While I struggled with beating the opponents at first, Karate! codes let me purchase new moves that made me more competitive. If you want to do the same, redeem them fast before they expire. After you do so, check out our list of ZO ぞ Samurai Sword Fighting codes as well and claim more free rewards.

All Roblox Karate codes list

Roblox Karate codes (Working)

CHERRYBLOSSOM —Redeem for 500 Yen

—Redeem for 500 Yen BAMBOOBLITZ —Redeem for 500 Yen

—Redeem for 500 Yen KARATE!—Redeem for 375 Yen

Roblox Karate codes (Expired) show more SHERBERT

WINTERWONDERLAND

TWILIGHT

THANKFULLEVELS

COTTONCANDY

RAINBOW

BLITZ

CHEESEBURGER

19MILLIONVISITS

HOLIDAYCHEER

SUNSET

#PATCHED

TREATS4ALL

MERRYCHRISTMAS

PROUD

3XPRESS

PRIMARY

LEAFYFUN show less

How to redeem codes in Roblox Karate

To redeem codes for Karate!, follow the instructions below:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Karate! on Roblox. Approach the Style Vendor near the spawn point. Select the Currency tab. Input a valid code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

How to get more Roblox Karate codes

You can join the official Karate! Discord server if you want to search for more Roblox Karate! codes. This approach takes time, so we recommend bookmarking and checking this article instead. We compile all active codes on one convenient list, so remember to visit occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Roblox Karate codes not working?

Typos are an annoying but common issue, especially when Karate! codes get complex. If the game doesn’t accept your code, double-check your spelling to be sure it is typo-free. Remember to pay attention to details, including proper capitalization.

If nothing helps, your code is likely no longer active. Notify us if you find one of them on the working list. In case it’s inactive, we’ll move it to the proper category.

Other ways to get free rewards in Roblox Karate

Sadly, Roblox Karate! codes are the only easy way to score free rewards. To earn your black belt, you’ll have to roll your sleeves up and start winning the fights. You can also complete quests or join the official Karate! Discord server to participate in giveaways.

What is Roblox Karate?

Karate! is a Roblox first-react multiplayer fighting game featuring different martial arts techniques. Challenge your opponents and knock them off the mat to win Yen and XP. Earn new belts by participating in the competitive ranked league until you become the master and earn the black belt.

To get codes for another fighting experience, take a look at our Kaizen codes article. If you want to get more codes for other experiences, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

