Rider Blox codes (May 2024)

Updated May 28, 2024: Looked for new codes!
Get on your motorcycle, rev that engine, and prepare for a challenging adventure based on the Kamen Rider series. The open world is full of Riders to hunt, so waste no time and collect as many forms as you can. If things get rough, Rider Blox codes can help.
Using Rider Blox codes, you can get Yen and various crafting materials that will help you progress through the game faster. If you’re looking for codes for similar Roblox experiences, check out our article on Fairy Tail Magic Era codes and discover all the freebies you can collect in that title, too!
All Rider Blox codes list
Active Rider Blox codes
- update119—Redeem for 3 Dimension Fragments
- miraikuroi—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen
- operationth—Redeem for an Empty Deck and 1k Yen
- sryupd—Redeem for a Contract Card
- sheeptrainer—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen
- henshin—Redeem for 300 Yen
- kntr—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen
- odin—Redeem for 300 Yen
- v6—Redeem for a Contract Card
Expired Rider Blox codes
- upgrade
- Egg
- zyga
- riderblox
- Free
- Alfa
- lower
- roadtozero
- Huyotaku
- Release
- spooky
- 315
- anotherh
- 4m
- Deltar
- hny2024
- xmasxmas
- wind
- sorryanother
- 600k
- haunted
- happyhappy
- xmas2023
- rx
- halloween
- nioamz
- 3m
- hollow
- sryrider
- 2klikes
- thereisnospoon
- hellohallow
- duo
- zeroto0
- bossrush
- warpten
- blaster
- ooo
How to redeem codes in Rider Blox
Redeeming Rider Blox codes is a straightforward process—follow these steps:
- Launch Rider Blox in Roblox.
- Click on the avatar icon in the top-left corner to open the menu.
- Find the Redeem Code section and click on Redeem.
- Use the Type here field to input a working code.
- Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards.
How to get more Rider Blox codes
You can find more Rider Blox codes by joining the Rider Blox Discord server and subscribing to the developer’s YouTube channel (@UnclePakawat). However, looking for codes on social media takes a lot of time, so you better use our article. We keep codes in a curated list, which we update regularly, so bookmark this page and return to it whenever you’re looking for the freshest drops.
Why are my Rider Blox codes not working?
While Rider Blox codes may not be case-sensitive, you can still make a typo. Better avoid inputting codes manually and grab them directly from our article using the good old copy/paste method.
Another reason your code doesn’t seem to give you any freebies could be because it has expired. If you come across any invalid codes, let us know, and we’ll update our list as soon as possible.
Other ways to get free rewards in Rider Blox
Once you’ve redeemed all the active Rider Blox codes, you can grab other free rewards the game has to offer. Make sure to log in every day to grab a variety of daily rewards. Play the game and complete quests to get rewarded for your efforts. You can also check out the developer’s Discord server, which we linked above, to take part in occasional giveaways.
What is Rider Blox?
Rider Blox is a Roblox RPG experience inspired by the Kamen Rider series. It’s set in a vast open world where your primary task is to hunt other Riders and collect new forms that you can morph into. Train, complete quests, and level up your character so that you can face the most dangerous foes in the game. You’ll come across challenging bosses where you’ll have the opportunity to put all your special abilities to the test.
