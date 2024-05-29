Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes (May 2024)

Updated May 29, 2024: Searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Compared to many tycoon-based games where everything is smooth and easy as you build your empire, in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones, you will have to work harder than ever to make money and grow your business from scratch. So, if you need extra cash, keep reading.

We went ahead and found all the active Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes that you can redeem for freebies. Use them whenever you deplete your budget, but don’t hesitate too much because they will expire eventually. In the meantime, if you want to play a similar title with a bunch of free goodies, visit our list of Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes, too.

All Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes list

Working Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes

JOINED —Redeem for 150 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 150 Cash BASEMENT —Redeem for 50 Phones Sold and 1.04k Cash

—Redeem for 50 Phones Sold and 1.04k Cash OPTIMIZATION —Redeem for 50 Phones Sold

—Redeem for 50 Phones Sold THIRDFLOOR—Redeem for 200 Cash

Expired Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes show more RELEASE show less

How to redeem codes in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones

Follow our detailed steps below to redeem Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes for freebies right away:

Follow these steps to grab rewards in seconds | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones on Roblox. Click the Codes (ABX) icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the pop-up text box. Hit the REDEEM button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes

If you want to grab the latest Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes, we suggest bookmarking this article (CTRL+D) and checking back occasionally. We will update our lists with fresh codes as soon as we catch them.

However, if you want to look for freebies by yourself, you can join the developer’s best tycoons studio Roblox group or the Best Tycoons Studio Discord server. Also, there is an official YouTube channel (@SoVeryFun) where you can get more info on the latest updates.

Why are my Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes not working?

One of the reasons for Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes not working can be a simple typo. That’s why we recommend avoiding any mistakes by copying a code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. If you get the message Invalid Code, that means you’re too late. If you run into an expired one, even if it’s on our Working list, let us know, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones

Besides redeeming Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes for rewards, you can get a 50 percent cash boost and upgrade your budget quickly by joining the developer’s Roblox group. For more potential gifts via special events and giveaways, check the rest of the official social media accounts (linked above).

What is Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones?

Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones is a Roblox tycoon title in which you build your phone factory, hire workers, and sell devices on the street to make more money and improve your business. Grind, unlock new floors, enjoy your empire, and use all the available codes from this guide.

If you’re looking for similar games with freebies, check out our article with Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes to get more useful resources. Also, remember to explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more