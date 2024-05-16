Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes (May 2024)

Updated May 16, 2024: We added the latest codes!

In Smoothie Factory Tycoon, create the best smoothies in the world and become a proper factory supervisor. Blend strawberries, bananas, and other delicious ingredients and send your smoothies out to eager customers. If you want to be rich, you’ll need to upgrade your business to perfection.

All Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes list

Active Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes

SisterPlanet —Redeem for 120 seconds of a Boost, 1 Diamond Crate, and 2 Blend Tokens

—Redeem for 120 seconds of a Boost, 1 Diamond Crate, and 2 Blend Tokens Thebritishcode —Redeem for 180 seconds of a Boost, 1 Blend Tokens, and 1 Metal Crate

—Redeem for 180 seconds of a Boost, 1 Blend Tokens, and 1 Metal Crate DaveThePodiumMan —Redeem for 1 Wooden Crate, 1 Diamond Crate, and 1 Metal Crate

—Redeem for 1 Wooden Crate, 1 Diamond Crate, and 1 Metal Crate ABX —Redeem for a 160 seconds of a Boost

—Redeem for a 160 seconds of a Boost SpringLoaded —Redeem for a 60 seconds of a Boost

—Redeem for a 60 seconds of a Boost IceRockSkip —Redeem for a 60 seconds of a Boost

—Redeem for a 60 seconds of a Boost ImAWall —Redeem for a 60 seconds of a Boost

—Redeem for a 60 seconds of a Boost NotThatHard —Redeem for 1 Wooden Crate

—Redeem for 1 Wooden Crate DevPapers —Redeem for 1 Magma Crate and 120 seconds of a Boost

—Redeem for 1 Magma Crate and 120 seconds of a Boost Johan—Redeem for 25k Cash, 120 seconds of a Boost, 2 Blend Tokens, and 1 Wooden Crate

Expired Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes show more RedSoilEntry

25MVisits

PartyTime!

HauntedSmoothie

SlushSmoothie

7Rose10KRebirths

1yearfactory show less

How to redeem codes in Smoothie Factory Tycoon

You can redeem Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes quickly by following our guide below:

Open Smoothie Factory Tycoon in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon on the left to open Settings. Go into the Codes tab. Enter the code into the empty field. Hit Redeem and claim the reward.

How to get more Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes

Finding Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes takes a lot of patience and browsing through a sea of unrelated information, but if you want to look for them by yourself, you can check out the Blend Productions Discord, the developer’s X (@kasjmirr), and Blend Productions Roblox group. If you want an easier way to find the latest codes, you can save this page and check our Active list above from time to time.

Why are my Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes not working?

If you’re not careful while typing Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes, you can end up including typos. If that happens, make sure to copy/paste codes to avoid this situation. You might still run into an error message despite correctly entering codes, and that’s likely due to them expiring. Make sure to contact us and let us know about any outdated codes you discover, and we will investigate them.

Other ways to get free rewards in Smoothie Factory Tycoon

Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes are fantastic, but there are more freebies you can claim in-game. When you log in, you can unlock daily login bonus rewards. There are also cash crates that you can find while exploring the map.

What is Smoothie Factory Tycoon?

Smoothie Factory Tycoon is a Roblox simulation game in which you make smoothies for a living. You can open your very own company and blend ingredients to create delicious fruity drinks for money. When you earn enough, you can keep upgrading your workplace and eventually become rich.

