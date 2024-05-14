Psychics Power Tycoon codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024: Checked for the latest codes!

Psychics Power Tycoon is one of the most engaging Roblox titles ever—at least for me. You can create and improve your factory to the point where you can use up to 10 abilities at the same time while battling bosses and other players for extra cash.

Since you always need money to do—well, pretty much anything in this title—make sure to act on time and use Psychics Power Tycoon codes to speed things up. Upgrade your hero to the max and chase the top of the leaderboard. In the meantime, if you want to play a similar game with many freebies, visit our list of Jujutsu Tycoon codes, too.

All Psychics Power Tycoon codes list

Active Psychics Power Tycoon codes

PSYCHICSSKUNA —Redeem for 1k Cash

—Redeem for 1k Cash PSYCHICSSHADOWLORD —Redeem for 1k Cash

—Redeem for 1k Cash PSYCHICSRIMURU—Redeem for 1k Cash

How to redeem codes in Psychics Power Tycoon

Redeeming Psychics Power Tycoon codes is an easy and short process. Follow our detailed instructions below:

Follow these arrows to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Psychics Power Tycoon in Roblox. Click the CODE tab in the upper-left corner of the screen. Insert a code into the CODE pop-up text box. Hit the OK button to grab your rewards.

How to get more Psychics Power Tycoon codes

If you want to grab the latest Psychics Power Tycoon codes, save this article (hit CTRL+D on your keyboard) and check back occasionally. We will update our lists with fresh codes as soon as they’re released.

For more detailed information about the game, special events, and potential giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my Psychics Power Tycoon codes not working?

Always double-check your spelling, as Psychics Power Tycoon codes can be tricky to enter at times. To avoid any potential mistakes, copy the code from our list and paste it directly into the game. If you get the message Fail code that does not exist, that means the code in question has expired. If you run into an inactive one, let us know, and we will update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Psychics Power Tycoon

Aside from redeeming Psychics Power Tycoon codes for freebies, the best way to get more is to keep fighting. If you’re new to the game, try to avoid other players and take on NPCs for additional Cash. Also, there are playtime rewards on the left side of the screen (the clock icon)—check them out every few minutes for extra health and money.

What is Psychics Power Tycoon?

Psychics Power Tycoon is a Roblox game where you aim to upgrade your headquarters, buy as many ability zones as possible, apply them to your hero, and run into the crowded battle arena to fight against NPCs, their bosses, and other players because every win gives you a lot of cash. Since this experience is a bit challenging from the get-go, use all the available codes in this guide for helpful freebies.

