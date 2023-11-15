Project Mugetsu codes (November 2023)

Bleach is a fantastic action-packed anime deserving of a grand adaptation. With many customization options and abilities, Project Mugetsu is a worthy contender. Offering three playable races and a variety of different clans to choose from, this Roblox experience can keep you occupied for a while.
While the game promises an exciting adventure, your abilities are determined majorly by luck. Gacha elements often get frustrating unless you redeem Project Mugetsu codes and stock up on plenty of Rerolls. That’s not all — they will also reward you with Spins, Mastery Boosts, and plenty of other useful items. And, if you want more Bleach, claim extra freebies with the help of our Peroxide codes.
All Project Mugetsu codes list
There are currently no active Project Mugetsu codes.
Project Mugetsu codes (Expired)
- SORRYFORWANDEN
- SUPRISEORBS
- OneMonthLegendaryOrb
- 35KLIKES
- NEWCLANS
- 125KLIKESREROLL
- 95KLIKES
- ABILITYREROLL
- UPDATE1RACERESET
- 70KLIKES
- 160KFAVORITES
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO
- SORRY4BUGS
- 80KLIKES
- 130KLIKESSPINS
- 120KLIKESBOOSTS
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE
- ULQORB
- 40KLIKES
- 130KLIKESREROLL
- RELEASE
- OneMonthLegendarySPINS
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE
- SORRYFORSOMANY
- EXCALIBUR
- 135KLIKESORBS
- SORRYFORPINGS
- 120KLIKESREROLL
- 60KLIKES
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK
- JUICYRETURN
- UPDATE1
- MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold
- 140KLIKESBOOSTS
- 20KLIKES
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN
- BANKAIS
- SORRYITSEXPENSIVE:
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER
- FINALLY100KLIKES
- 125KLIKESORBS
- HERESTHESPINS
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2
- 140KLIKESREROLL
- 100KMEMBERS
- 10MVISITS
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS
- 85KLIKES
- MOREORBS
- 90KLIKES
- EIDMUBARAK
- 135KLIKESSPINS
- 28MVISITS
- OneMonthREROLLAbility
- ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRY
- MothersDaySpins
- 120KLIKESSPINS
- SCHRIFTS/QUINCY/SORRYFORTHEWAIT
- MAYBEANORBFIX
- EASTERUPDATE
- SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL
- 130KLIKESORBS
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- 120KLIKESORBS
- UPDATESOON
- 15KLIKES
- 135KLIKESBOOSTS
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR
- GAMEMODES
- 125KLIKESSPINS
- MOREBUGFIXES
- 125KLIKESBOOSTS
- 135KLIKESREROLL
- ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN
- BUGFIXESREROLL
- EXPLOITFIXES
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE
- RESETRACE
- PANTERA
- ULQRES
- ABILITYREROLLON
- 10KLIKES
- MothersDayMastery
- 50KLIKES
- RELEASE
- 130KLIKESBOOSTS
- SHUTDOWNSPINS
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE:
- OneMonthResetRace
- ABILITYREROLLTWO
- 140KLIKESORBS
- 110KLIKES
- 140KLIKESSPINS
How to redeem codes in Project Mugetsu
Redeeming codes in Project Mugetsu is straightforward. Follow the steps below:
- Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox.
- Enter your code into the Insert Code text box on the title screen.
- Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.
How can you get more Project Mugetsu codes?
If you want to look for PM codes by yourself, become a part of the official Project Mugetsu Discord server. Codes are not the only perk awaiting there since joining the community offers you access to exclusive giveaways and sneak peeks.
Hunting for codes among countless Discord messages gets tedious quickly, but there’s an alternative solution. Bookmark our article and come back occasionally because we look for new code drops daily and compile everything in one convenient list.
Why are my Project Mugetsu codes not working?
There are two main reasons why the game won’t accept your PM codes. Incorrect spelling is the most common issue players encounter. Long codes are prone to typo-related issues, so try copying and pasting them directly into the redemption box instead of entering them manually.
In case you’re not getting promised rewards despite your perfect spelling, your code is most likely no longer valid. It’s impossible to predict expiration dates if the developers don’t state them, so an expired code can slip through the cracks and stay on our Working list for too long. In such cases, contact us so we can update our list.
Project Mugetsu Trello and Wiki links
Need help with understanding different elements of the gameplay? The Project Mugetsu Trello board is the perfect place for you. It offers essential guides, such as Race Progression and Meditation tutorials. Everything about game modes, locations, and quests awaits there as well. If you need information not found on the Trello Board, check Project Mugetsu Wiki to find a potential solution.
What is Project Mugetsu?
Project Mugetsu is a Roblox fighting game inspired by the popular franchise Bleach. Pick a race, roll your clan and abilities, and embark on a combat-heavy adventure. Defeat a wide variety of NPCs or face the other players eager to battle. Finish quests and find out what awaits in the large open world.
If you want to claim more freebies in all your favorite Roblox titles, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section!