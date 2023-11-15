Project Mugetsu codes (November 2023)

Bleach is a fantastic action-packed anime deserving of a grand adaptation. With many customization options and abilities, Project Mugetsu is a worthy contender. Offering three playable races and a variety of different clans to choose from, this Roblox experience can keep you occupied for a while.

While the game promises an exciting adventure, your abilities are determined majorly by luck. Gacha elements often get frustrating unless you redeem Project Mugetsu codes and stock up on plenty of Rerolls. That’s not all — they will also reward you with Spins, Mastery Boosts, and plenty of other useful items. And, if you want more Bleach, claim extra freebies with the help of our Peroxide codes.

All Project Mugetsu codes list

There are currently no active Project Mugetsu codes.

Project Mugetsu codes (Expired)

SORRYFORWANDEN

SUPRISEORBS

OneMonthLegendaryOrb

35KLIKES

NEWCLANS

125KLIKESREROLL

95KLIKES

ABILITYREROLL

UPDATE1RACERESET

70KLIKES

160KFAVORITES

HERESABILITYREROLLTWO

SORRY4BUGS

80KLIKES

130KLIKESSPINS

120KLIKESBOOSTS

ABILITYREROLLFOUR

ABILITYREROLLTHREE

ULQORB

40KLIKES

130KLIKESREROLL

RELEASE

OneMonthLegendarySPINS

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN

HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE

SORRYFORSOMANY

EXCALIBUR

135KLIKESORBS

SORRYFORPINGS

120KLIKESREROLL

60KLIKES

SOULSOCIETYISBACK

JUICYRETURN

UPDATE1

MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold

140KLIKESBOOSTS

20KLIKES

SORRY4DASHUTDOWN

BANKAIS

SORRYITSEXPENSIVE:

FIRSTWEEKISOVER

FINALLY100KLIKES

125KLIKESORBS

HERESTHESPINS

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2

140KLIKESREROLL

100KMEMBERS

10MVISITS

THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS

85KLIKES

MOREORBS

90KLIKES

EIDMUBARAK

135KLIKESSPINS

28MVISITS

OneMonthREROLLAbility

ANOTHERSHUTDOWNSORRY

MothersDaySpins

120KLIKESSPINS

SCHRIFTS/QUINCY/SORRYFORTHEWAIT

MAYBEANORBFIX

EASTERUPDATE

SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL

130KLIKESORBS

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

120KLIKESORBS

UPDATESOON

15KLIKES

135KLIKESBOOSTS

HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR

GAMEMODES

125KLIKESSPINS

MOREBUGFIXES

125KLIKESBOOSTS

135KLIKESREROLL

ABILITYREROLLOCKEDIN

BUGFIXESREROLL

EXPLOITFIXES

HERESABILITYREROLLONE

RESETRACE

PANTERA

ULQRES

ABILITYREROLLON

10KLIKES

MothersDayMastery

50KLIKES

RELEASE

130KLIKESBOOSTS

SHUTDOWNSPINS

HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE:

OneMonthResetRace

ABILITYREROLLTWO

140KLIKESORBS

110KLIKES

140KLIKESSPINS

How to redeem codes in Project Mugetsu

Redeeming codes in Project Mugetsu is straightforward. Follow the steps below:

Insert your code into the text box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox. Enter your code into the Insert Code text box on the title screen. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Project Mugetsu codes?

If you want to look for PM codes by yourself, become a part of the official Project Mugetsu Discord server. Codes are not the only perk awaiting there since joining the community offers you access to exclusive giveaways and sneak peeks.

Hunting for codes among countless Discord messages gets tedious quickly, but there’s an alternative solution. Bookmark our article and come back occasionally because we look for new code drops daily and compile everything in one convenient list.

Why are my Project Mugetsu codes not working?

There are two main reasons why the game won’t accept your PM codes. Incorrect spelling is the most common issue players encounter. Long codes are prone to typo-related issues, so try copying and pasting them directly into the redemption box instead of entering them manually.

In case you’re not getting promised rewards despite your perfect spelling, your code is most likely no longer valid. It’s impossible to predict expiration dates if the developers don’t state them, so an expired code can slip through the cracks and stay on our Working list for too long. In such cases, contact us so we can update our list.

Need help with understanding different elements of the gameplay? The Project Mugetsu Trello board is the perfect place for you. It offers essential guides, such as Race Progression and Meditation tutorials. Everything about game modes, locations, and quests awaits there as well. If you need information not found on the Trello Board, check Project Mugetsu Wiki to find a potential solution.

What is Project Mugetsu?

Project Mugetsu is a Roblox fighting game inspired by the popular franchise Bleach. Pick a race, roll your clan and abilities, and embark on a combat-heavy adventure. Defeat a wide variety of NPCs or face the other players eager to battle. Finish quests and find out what awaits in the large open world.

If you want to claim more freebies in all your favorite Roblox titles, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section!