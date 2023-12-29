Project Ghoul codes (December 2023)

If you love Tokyo Ghoul, you can become part of this twisted world in Project Ghoul on Roblox. I chose to be a flesh-eating monster and devour my opponents. Ghouls have remarkable abilities, so why not become one? It was a bonus to eliminate investigators who tried to stop me.

However, the CCG agents aren’t easy to kill, so I used Project Ghoul codes to boost my character. Not only did my character become more powerful, but I also received free spins, materials, cash, and more! If you want to delve into another Tokyo Ghoul horror experience, check out our Ro-Ghoul codes article to claim freebies in that game as well!

All Project Ghoul codes list

Active Project Ghoul codes

ShockedOgura22412231 —Redeem for 30 Spins and x2 Boosters (20 minutes) (New)

—Redeem for 30 Spins and x2 Boosters (20 minutes) CoolSeidou62412232—Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 of all materials, and 1,500 RC (New)

Expired Project Ghoul codes

How to redeem codes in Project Ghoul

Use the easy guide below to redeem Project Ghoul codes:

Open the menu to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Project Ghoul in Roblox. Click on the Menu tab at the bottom of the screen. Type the code into the Enter code here text box. Press Enter and claim your freebies!

How can you get more Project Ghoul codes?

Add this article to your bookmarks and open it every now and then to check for new Project Ghoul codes. We keep our lists current by checking the official social media, which you can also do by following the links below:

Why are my Project Ghoul codes not working?

Getting devoured in this game is not as scary as running into an expired Project Ghoul code. Developers usually don’t state how long a code will be active, which leaves us clueless about their validity periods. Let us know if you find an outdated code in our guide and make sure to redeem all the fresh codes as soon as possible.

The codes for this game include numbers and case-sensitive letters, making typos all too common. Ensure that the codes are correctly entered, either by double-checking your spelling or copying them from the list above and pasting them into the game.

What are the controls in Project Ghoul?

Figuring out Project Ghoul controls while being attacked by enemy players is tough. Our guide can help you better understand how the game functions, so look at the controls below and practice your moves for a better gameplay experience:

LM Button — Attack

— Attack F — Block

— Block E — Equip Quinque/Kagune

— Equip Quinque/Kagune R — Kakuja

— Kakuja H — Equip Arata | Equip Mask

— Equip Arata | Equip Mask Ctrl / WW / Left Stick — Run

— Run Q / Left Trigger — Dash

— Dash Z / Button X | X / Button Y | C / Button B [Go to Menu, then Controls] — Use Skills

What is Project Ghoul?

Project Ghoul brings you into the dark world of Ghouls and the humans who hunt them. You will have to choose between joining the CCG agency that eliminates flesh-eating monsters and becoming one of them. Your skill sets and weaponry will also vary depending on the nature of your character. Ultimately, no matter what path your character chooses, the main goal is to kill enemies on the opposing side.

