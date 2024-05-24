Pet Fighting Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 24, 2024: We added new codes!

As a fan of old-school Pokémon, I couldn’t wait to jump into Pet Fighting Simulator. What’s more fun than going on a grand adventure with cute animals by your side? Create your squad, battle against wild critters called Cubecubs, and, of course, try your best to catch them all.

If you don’t want to run out of Cubes when you stumble upon that perfect rare Cubecub, it’s better to stockpile enough resources in advance. The best way to do so is by redeeming Pet Fighting Simulator codes and grabbing a ton of items, including EXP Soda, Skill Stones, Coins, and so much more. If you love Pokémon-inspired Roblox experiences, check out our article with Project Polaro codes as well.

All Pet Fighting Simulator codes list

Pet Fighting Simulator codes (Working)

HAPPYDAY —Redeem for EXP Soda, Coin Soda, and L EXP Share

—Redeem for EXP Soda, Coin Soda, and L EXP Share TRADING —Redeem for L EXP Share

—Redeem for L EXP Share PREPAREPICNIC —Redeem for 5 Ultra Cubes and 5 Great Cubes

—Redeem for 5 Ultra Cubes and 5 Great Cubes WindValleyGOGO —Redeem for EXP Soda

—Redeem for EXP Soda PROFITEER —Redeem for Skill Stone of Waterball, Skill Stone of Fireball, and Skill Stone of Leaf Blade

—Redeem for Skill Stone of Waterball, Skill Stone of Fireball, and Skill Stone of Leaf Blade NEWTELEPORT —Redeem for 50k Coins

—Redeem for 50k Coins REACHMAP3TOEVO —Redeem for 300 Evolution Cubes and 300 X Evolution Cubes

—Redeem for 300 Evolution Cubes and 300 X Evolution Cubes PFS —Redeem for 2k Gems and 10k Coins

—Redeem for 2k Gems and 10k Coins CUBECUB —Redeem for Skill Stone of Waterball, Skill Stone of Fireball, and Skill Stone of Leaf Blade

—Redeem for Skill Stone of Waterball, Skill Stone of Fireball, and Skill Stone of Leaf Blade ANUMTRUINS —Redeem for Coin Soda

—Redeem for Coin Soda BAZU —Redeem for an Ultra Cube

—Redeem for an Ultra Cube YUYUANTU —Redeem for Skill Stone of Purper Time

—Redeem for Skill Stone of Purper Time BATTLETOWER—Redeem for 5k Gems

Pet Fighting Simulator codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Pet Fighting Simulator

Redeeming codes for Pet Fighting Simulator is easy if you follow the instructions below:

Follow these steps to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Pet Fighting Simulator in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the Redeem Code text box. Press Accept to receive your rewards.

How to get more Pet Fighting Simulator codes

Bookmark this article by pressing CTRL+D to stay in the loop with all the upcoming Pet Fighting Simulator codes. We track the game’s social media and add new codes to this list for your convenience. Alternatively, you can browse the CUBECUBS(PFS) Discord server and LaughingMan Studio Roblox group if you don’t mind putting some time into your own research.

Why are my Pet Fighting Simulator codes not working?

If your Pet Fighting Simulator code isn’t working, try double-checking your spelling first. Spelling mistakes can happen often, so consider copying and pasting your codes into the game instead of typing them manually.

Aside from typos, the codes can also expire without prior notice. Feel free to reach out if you believe you’ve found an outdated code on our working list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pet Fighting Simulator

Redeemed all the Pet Fighting Simulator codes and still need more goodies? Luckily, there are several other ways of claiming prizes, such as spinning the Daily Roulette in the lobby and picking up playtime rewards by clicking the gift icon. You can also complete achievements for more EXP, Coins, and Skill Stones.

What is Pet Fighting Simulator?

Pet Fighting Simulator is a Roblox game heavily inspired by the Pokémon franchise. Form a team of animals called Cubecubs and embark on a marvelous journey across a vast, colorful world. Evolve your pets, unlock new moves, and face wild creatures and other players. Do you have what it takes to become a champion and catch ’em all?

