My Hero Mania codes (December 2023)

My Hero Mania brings to life everything I love about the namesake anime. The spirit of adventure, working hard to ramp up your skills, and intense battles made this Roblox experience incredibly exciting! As soon as I jumped in, I couldn’t wait to see what my Quirk would be.

It wasn’t a big surprise seeing that Quirks are assigned by random Spins. After landing on the common ones countless times, I learned about My Hero Mania codes, which helped me claim the legendary Cremation by giving me enough Spins to change my luck! If you want more free Spins in another similar game, check out our Kaizen codes article!

All My Hero Mania codes list

My Hero Mania codes (Working)

almost500k —Redeem for 14 Spins

—Redeem for 14 Spins ultra480k —Redeem code for 13 Spins

—Redeem code for 13 Spins 470kplus —Redeem code for 13 Spins

—Redeem code for 13 Spins epic460k —Redeem for 13 Spins

—Redeem for 13 Spins 450kLIKES! —Redeem for 13 Spins

—Redeem for 13 Spins the440k —Redeem for 12 Spins

—Redeem for 12 Spins 430kcode —Redeem for 12 Spins

—Redeem for 12 Spins 420k —Redeem for 12 Spins

—Redeem for 12 Spins 380kCODE! —Redeem for 13 free Spins

—Redeem for 13 free Spins 370klikes —Redeem for 1 Epic Spin

—Redeem for 1 Epic Spin 360kgoal —Redeem for 13 Spins

—Redeem for 13 Spins easter340k—Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins

My Hero Mania codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in My Hero Mania

To redeem codes in My Hero Mania, follow the steps below:

Press M to open the code redemption text box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open My Hero Mania in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Insert a working code into the Enter code here text box. Your reward will be automatically issued if the code is valid.

How can you get more My Hero Mania codes?

Searching for new My Hero Mania codes by yourself gets tiring quickly since you need to keep an eye on several official social media accounts. If you’re looking for a way to grab the free rewards faster, you can bookmark this article and revisit it occasionally instead. However, if you prefer getting the information straight from the developers, check out the following sources:

Why are my My Hero Mania codes not working?

My Hero Mania codes are often rather long and tricky to enter manually, which causes plenty of accidental misspellings. Try copying and pasting them into the game instead. Aside from that, your code may have expired. Most Roblox codes aren’t permanent, so grab your rewards as fast as you can! If you find an invalid code on our Working list, let us know so we can investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in My Hero Mania

After you redeem all My Hero Mania codes, you don’t have many options left to earn resources other than to grind. You can join the My Hero Mania Roblox group linked above to get additional daily rewards, but aside from that, the best way to earn money is by completing quests.

What is My Hero Mania?

My Hero Mania is a Roblox fighting game set in the city of Musutafu. It was inspired by the planetary hit My Hero Academia. Unlike Izuku, you start your journey with a special Quirk. Strive to use the powers for good! Improve your stats, spin better abilities, and protect the citizens from the forces of evil. Arm yourself with weapons and aim for the top of the leaderboard.

