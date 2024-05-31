Longest Answer Wins codes (May 2024)

Updated May 31, 2024: We added new codes!

If you’re looking for a Roblox game that will put to test both your reflexes and your wits, check out Longest Answer Wins. The stakes are higher than you might think—not answering quickly enough will send you spiraling into a pool of lava.

While Longest Answer Wins codes won’t help you expand your vocabulary, they allow you to claim free cash and exclusive cosmetic items. Purchase colorful, customizable apparel, so if you go down, you’ll at least go down looking cool. If you need a break from constant pressure, visit our article with Don’t Move codes and grab more free rewards in a chill game.

All Longest Answer Wins codes list

Longest Answer Wins codes (Working)

5000Likes —Redeem for the Pink Matter Tile

Redeem for a Donkey Trail

Redeem for 1,000 Cash

Redeem for the Get Baller Tile

Redeem for 1,000 Cash

Longest Answer Wins codes (Expired) show more There are currently no expired Longest Answer Wins codes. show less

How to redeem codes in Longest Answer Wins

To redeem Longest Answer Wins codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Longest Answer Wins on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a code into the Type code here text box. Press Submit to get your rewards.

How to get more Longest Answer Wins codes

If you don’t mind searching for Longest Answer Wins codes on your own, join the NOOBEstudios Discord server. However, since this isn’t the developer’s only game and there’s no dedicated #codes channel, finding all the scattered rewards tends to be tedious. Thankfully, there’s a faster way of finding the codes for this game. Just bookmark this article and visit often to pick up new drops.

Why are my Longest Answer Wins codes not working?

Aside from concentrating on typing the answers correctly, you also need to enter your Longest Answer Wins codes typo-free. The easiest way of doing so is by copying and pasting your code instead of entering it manually. If you’re sure you spelled everything properly but still see no rewards, your code is likely no longer valid. The codes for this game are only available for a limited time, so try redeeming them while they’re hot.

Other ways to get free rewards in Longest Answer Wins

This is a fairly straightforward game, so there aren’t many ways of claiming additional freebies after you redeem all the active Longest Answer Wins codes. You can click the rewards button to open achievements, which will let you earn extra Cash. Alternatively, join the above-linked official Discord server to participate in giveaways for a chance to get cool prizes, including Robux.

What is Longest Answer Wins?

Longest Answer Wins is a game in which, as the title suggests, you need to give the correct longest answer as quickly as possible. If you’re not fast enough, you will be thrown into a fiery pit of lava. Keep winning and completing achievements to earn Cash. You can use it to purchase cosmetic items such as colorful tiles and clothes.

If you enjoyed the customization options in this game, you’ll love the freebies that our list of UGC RNG codes has to offer. For more codes in all sorts of games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

