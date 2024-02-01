Gun Ball codes (February 2024)

Think regular dodgeball is hectic enough? Adding a bit of gunfire and explosions can make it even wilder! If you find the premise riveting, Gun Ball turned that concept into reality. The fast-paced gameplay that pushes reflexes to their limits is something I couldn’t get enough of.

Recommended Videos

In a game like this, you can never have enough explosions. Immediately, I was eager to plunder all the kill effects in the shop, but most of them were out of my price range. Thanks to Gun Ball codes, I got enough free Gems to customize my character to my heart’s content. After you do so, you can get even more free rewards for a similar game by reading our Blade Ball codes article.

All Gun Ball codes list

Gun Ball codes (Working)

TY1000 —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems NEWBALL —Redeem for 25 Gems

—Redeem for 25 Gems Release—Redeem for 100 Gems

Gun Ball codes (Expired) show more 500kVISITS show less

How to redeem codes in Gun Ball

Redeeming codes in Gun Ball is easy if you know where to look. Follow the steps below:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Gun Ball in Roblox. Click the Extra button on the top of the screen. Select the Codes option in the dropdown menu. Follow the developers’ X accounts (@TapdropRB and @PlayPinata). Insert your X username into the Enter Username text box. Press the Verify button. Paste a code into the Enter code here text box. Click Claim and enjoy your rewards.

How to get more Gun Ball codes?

Bookmarking this article provides the easiest way of getting all the codes for Gun Ball. Just remember to visit now and then because we’re constantly adding new freebies to our list.

Following the official Gun Ball Discord server and the developer’s X accounts (@TapdropRB and @PlayPinata) is another option. However, keep in mind that finding codes this way is often a time-consuming process.

Why are my Gun Ball codes not working?

In case the game doesn’t accept your Gun Ball code, always double-check your spelling to see if it helps. Typos can easily slip in, especially when a code is long and complicated, so consider pasting everything you need into the game instead.

If this doesn’t solve the problem, a code you’re trying to redeem is likely no longer valid. This situation may happen when the developers don’t disclose the expiration date, so we’d appreciate it if you let us know.

Other ways to get free rewards in Gun Ball

After you redeem all the Gun Ball codes available, you can continue earning more free Gems and XP by trying some of the following methods:

Log in often to pick up your Daily Rewards and create a streak, resulting in fantastic rewards.

and create a streak, resulting in fantastic rewards. Join the Tapdrop Games Roblox group to unlock the contents of the Group Chest in the lobby.

in the lobby. Spin the Wheel as often as it’s available.

as often as it’s available. Play the AFK World to get extra free Gems by simply staying in the game.

What is Gun Ball?

Gun Ball is a multiplayer experience that combines dodgeball mechanics with the elements of shooter games. The premise is simple—deflect the energy ball at the right moment to keep yourself safe and eliminate the other players. The winner is the player who survives till the very end. Earn Gems by winning and reward yourself with a ton of unique guns, exciting abilities, and explosive cosmetic kill effects.

If you’d love to become the best in a game with a similar concept, take a look at the Death Ball codes. You can continue your adventure by diving deeper into the Roblox Codes section and claiming more free rewards for other popular games.