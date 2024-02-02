Funky Friday codes (February 2024)

Bored on a Friday night? Let me tell you about a magical place where the party never ends. Funky Friday will bring you into the neon-lit streets where beatbox battles are the heart of social life. If you want to become a star of the show, start practicing your moves!

Recommended Videos

If you want to be a true superstar, it’s crucial to develop your recognizable style. Funky Friday codes will help you look your best by unlocking exclusive microphones, emotes, animations, and free Points for a nice shopping spree. And, if you ever get tired of beatboxing and want to try something different, become famous again by redeeming the Streamer Life codes!

All Funky Friday codes list

Funky Friday codes (Working)

WHEREUPDATE?? —Redeem for 500 Points (New)

—Redeem for 500 Points 100M —Redeem for 500 Points

—Redeem for 500 Points smashthatlikebutton —Redeem for 300 Points

—Redeem for 300 Points Halfbillion —Redeem for 500 Points

—Redeem for 500 Points MILLIONLIKES —Redeem for Radio Emote

—Redeem for Radio Emote funkymillion —Redeem for the Lyte Lantern Microphone

—Redeem for the Lyte Lantern Microphone 9keyishere —Redeem for 500 Points

—Redeem for 500 Points 100kactive —Redeem for 250 Points

—Redeem for 250 Points CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU —Redeem for Cheese Microphone

—Redeem for Cheese Microphone 1BILCHEESE —Redeem for Funky Cheese Animation

—Redeem for Funky Cheese Animation 2v2!! —Redeem for Sakuroma Microphone

—Redeem for Sakuroma Microphone 1YEARFUNKY —Redeem for 1k Points

—Redeem for 1k Points SPOOKYMIC —Redeem for the Spooky Time Microphone

—Redeem for the Spooky Time Microphone 250M —Redeem for 250 Points

—Redeem for 250 Points 1YEARSCOOP —Redeem for the One Year Scoop Microphone

—Redeem for the One Year Scoop Microphone XMAS2021 —Redeem for Candy Cane Animation

—Redeem for Candy Cane Animation 1MILFAVS —Redeem for the Boombox Animation

—Redeem for the Boombox Animation 19DOLLAR—Redeem code for the RickRoll Animation

Funky Friday codes (Expired) show more TAMBRUSHISBACK show less

How to redeem codes in Funky Friday

To redeem codes for Funky Friday, follow the steps below:

Click the Twitter icon to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Funky Friday in Roblox. Click the Twitter icon at the top of the screen. Input a working code into the Enter Here text box. Press the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Funky Friday codes?

Chasing all the Funky Friday codes across social media can get both time-consuming and tedious. For the easiest way of getting all rewards, you can bookmark this article instead. Remember to visit occasionally to get new codes as soon as they drop.

If you don’t mind hunting for codes on your own, browse one or more of the following official accounts:

Why are my Funky Friday codes not working?

If the game doesn’t accept your Funky Friday code, it may be no longer valid. Most Roblox codes expire sooner or later, so claim all the available prizes quickly because you never know when they will be taken down.

Spelling errors are another common problem. You won’t be able to claim your reward if the code isn’t typed in exactly as it appears on the list. The best way to avoid all the potential mistakes is by pasting your codes directly into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Funky Friday

Since Funky Friday doesn’t offer any in-game rewards, you’ll have to join the social media accounts for a chance of getting more free goodies. The above-linked Discord server is the best place to go since the developer organizes giveaways there from time to time.

What is Funky Friday?

Funky Friday is a Roblox rhythm game drawing inspiration from Friday Night Funkin’. Challenge another player to a beatboxing duel and earn Points by winning the rounds. You can use them to buy a plethora of cosmetic items in the shop, further customizing your microphone and moves. Until you get a hang of the controls, it’s good to get some practice in the Solo mode. While it rewards less points, it’s a perfect way to get more experience.

For more fun Roblox freebies, check out our Fireworks Playground codes article. If you want to see what else we have to offer, take a tour around our dedicated Codes section to get more amazing rewards in other popular titles!