Emergency Response Liberty County codes (November 2023)

Emergency Response: Liberty County started as a simple police roleplaying game. Through the years, it grew into a massive open world where you can try different roles, all beneficial to your community. From a firefighter to a farmer, the extensive line-up of jobs adds plenty of replayability.

Your skills and courage often won't be enough if you don't have equally worthy equipment. Emergency Response: Liberty County codes are here to fund all your needs. They provide an easy way to get Cash for the vehicles and gear, with an occasional cosmetic item thrown into the mix.

All Emergency Response: Liberty County codes list

Emergency Response: Liberty County codes (Working)

There are currently no active Emergency Response: Liberty County codes.

Emergency Response: Liberty County codes (Expired)

500mil —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 CommunityPhoto —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 PW23-HONOR —Redeem for a free Uniform

—Redeem for a free Uniform PW23-PATROL —Redeem for a 2023 Police Week Plate

—Redeem for a 2023 Police Week Plate 1MIL —Redeem for $25,000 and a License Plate

—Redeem for $25,000 and a License Plate POLICEWEEK23 —Redeem code for $2,500

—Redeem code for $2,500 MOBILE —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 PHONES —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 UPDATE —Redeem for $5,000

—Redeem for $5,000 OnPatrol1—Redeem for $7,500

How to redeem codes in Emergency Response: Liberty County

Redeeming codes in Emergency Response: Liberty County is easy when you know where to look:

Start Emergency Response: Liberty County in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open Local Settings. Insert your working code into the Enter Promo Code text box. Press the Enter button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Emergency Response: Liberty County codes?

You can find Emergency Response: Liberty County codes in the Police Roleplay Community Discord server and on the developers’ X account (@PRC_Roblox). There’s also an official YouTube channel (@PoliceRoleplayCommunity) where new codes appear every now and then.

Keeping track of all the official sources can get time-consuming, so we recommend bookmarking this article instead. We look for the latest code drops daily and update our lists accordingly, so visit often to see what’s new.

Why are my Emergency Response: Liberty County codes not working?

The most common problem players encounter while redeeming ER:LC codes is incorrect spelling. To avoid any potential typos, copy and paste the code you want into the redemption box in the game. If you double-checked your code, but it still isn’t working, it isn’t valid anymore. Codes often expire without any notice from the developers. In such cases, leave us a comment, and we’ll update our lists.

Other ways to get Cash in Emergency Response: Liberty County

ER:LC Cash is the only currency in the game, and you’re going to need a lot of it to progress. Giveaways and seasonal events usually bring generous rewards. Join the official Discord server linked above to always stay up-to-date with relevant announcements.

Another easy way to get Cash is by doing your job and collecting automated paychecks. You can earn more money by getting involved in illegal activities, such as heists and house robberies, but this path comes with consequences. Jailed players don’t receive paychecks, so choose your path wisely.

What is Emergency Response: Liberty County?

Emergency Response: Liberty County is an open-world Roblox roleplaying experience. You can pick one of the dozens of careers, from law enforcement to civilian jobs. Choose a life of a law-abiding citizen or a troublemaker who dabbles in illegal activities. Earn money to purchase better vehicles, weapons, and gear while helping the River City grow and thrive.

