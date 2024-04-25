Criminal Tycoon codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 25, 2024: Looked for new codes!

Criminal Tycoon on Roblox brings a world where things are pretty simple—if you want something, you have to fight for it! This engaging experience offers numerous weapons and vehicles, along with action-packed crew battles for street supremacy. Show everyone who the boss is!

Since you need cash—pretty much all the time—use Criminal Tycoon codes that will help you whether you want a new mansion floor or need money printers. And if you want another thrilling tycoon-based experience with many rewards as well, visit our list of Taxi Boss codes.

All Criminal Tycoon codes list

Active Criminal Tycoon codes

100KMEMBERS —Redeem for 25k Cash

SKINS —Redeem for 25k Cash

—Redeem for 25k Cash CHIP —Redeem 5k Cash

—Redeem 5k Cash WEEKEND —Redeem for 25k Cash

—Redeem for 25k Cash NUKE —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash CITY —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash OSCAR—Redeem for 5k Cash

How to redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon

Redeeming Criminal Tycoon codes is quick and simple. Follow our instructions below to grab freebies immediately:

Click the Shop icon on the left side to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Criminal Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list in the Code Here pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to get rewards.

How to get more Criminal Tycoon codes

If you want to grab the latest Criminal Tycoon codes, we suggest bookmarking this page (CTRL+D) and checking back occasionally. We go on our code-hunting adventures every day and compile all the active codes here for easy access.

For other information about the game, special events, and the newest updates, visit some of the developer’s social media accounts listed below:

Why are my Criminal Tycoon codes not working?

One of the reasons for Criminal Tycoon codes not working can be a simple typo. These codes usually combine letters and numbers, which makes them prone to typos, so we recommend copying codes from our list and pasting them straight into the game. Also, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible because they expire after a few days. If, by any chance, you run into an inactive code, let us know, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Criminal Tycoon

Aside from redeeming Criminal Tycoon codes for freebies, the best way to get rewards is to grind through the game, unlock new areas of your empire, improve your defenses, and eliminate other players. For other potential rewards, check the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is Criminal Tycoon?

Criminal Tycoon is a Roblox game in which you can build your mafia empire while completing different quests, creating or joining a crew, and robbing banks, supermarkets, and other places to get extra money. On your way to the top of the leaderboards in Rebirths, Cash, or Bounty, make sure to use all the available codes from this guide to progress faster.

