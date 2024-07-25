Chained Together (Roblox) codes (July 2024)

Chained Together is the latest platforming co-op sensation where you climb up from Hell while chained to another player—and it’s finally come to Roblox. While similar to the game it’s based on, this is still a Roblox game with codes.

Here are all the codes for Roblox Chained Together.

All working Chained Together codes

Active Chained Together codes

CHAINS —Get 200 coins

Expired Chained Together codes

There are currently no expired Chained Together codes.

How to redeem codes in Chained Together (Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Chained Together:

Fire up Chained Together and select the Play option.

In the lobby (where you need to look for other players), select the Twitter icon in the bottom left corner of the screen .

. This opens the codes window.

Enter the Code and select Redeem.

Enjoy your rewards.

How to play Chained Together (Roblox)

If you got your codes and aren’t sure how to start playing the actual game, don’t worry because you aren’t alone. Like the game it’s based on, Chained Together (Roblox) is a forced co-op game, meaning you can’t play it solo.

As the name suggests, you must chain yourself to one or more players and make your way through increasingly challenging platforms. While chained, players need to work together and synchronize their movements to progress. Does that sound annoying? Well, that’s the whole point of the game, and once you learn how to work with your partner, it becomes quite an enjoyable experience.

To link with another player, stand on one of the stepping stones in the main lobby and wait for someone else (or a friend) to join you. If you have someone you can communicate with, we highly recommend that option over random players (because random players tend to leave for no reason).

