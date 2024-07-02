Image Credit: Bethesda
2 Berry Avenue characters
Image via Amberry
Category:
Codes

Berry Avenue codes (July 2024)

Look good, feel good.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:56 pm

Life moves slowly, but not in Roblox’s Berry Avenue. This mode treats players to a life simulator in Roblox and you can further customize your characters with the latest Berry Avenue codes.

Recommended Videos

Almost all Berry Avenue codes are attached with a cosmetic reward which you can use to show your sense of fashion. The main plus of Berry Avenue codes is most remain available for extended durations, so you’ll have plenty of time to use them.

All working and active Berry Avenue codes

A scenary from Berry Avenue.
Only the poshest items will do. Image via Amberry

The following Berry Avenue codes are active and you can redeem them in exchange for rewards in the game mode:

  • Axolotl Blue Pacifier: 11095198309
  • Axolotl Pink Pacifier: 11085620776
  • Bear pacifier: 11771034304
  • Big glasses: 11599231787
  • Big Grin: 7987180607
  • Black and white building: 5119538877
  • Black hair with ponytail: 12820538476
  • Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs: 12820538476
  • Black heart pacifier: 11804408815
  • Black Jeans with White Shoes: 398633812
  • Black training bra and orange shorts: 6048064692
  • Blackwidow’s Batons: 2988778517
  • Blonde Action Ponytail: 398673196
  • Blue and White Cap: 12972063798
  • Blue and White Sneakers: 12610754313
  • Blue prankster Face Hoodie: 1004377322
  • Blue Top: 10262070935
  • Butterfly Hat: 4849184439
  • Cardboard Dragon Tail: 973731735
  • Cute Kitty Bandage: 5703030397
  • Denim Jacket with White Hoodie: 398633584
  • Festive Winter Shades: 562258641
  • Flower Clip: 1005840850
  • Flowers and books: 2792728547
  • Fresh cut Christmas trees: 5378242224
  • Frog pacifier: 11095227524
  • Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie: 706742802
  • Ghidorah’s Wings: 3302590751
  • Head Slime hat: 6909081094
  • Head Slime: 6909081094
  • Headless pacifier: 13408257
  • Heart hair clips: 13173433386
  • Highlights Hood: 4665360748
  • Hoop on the head: 8780017969
  • Jordan 23 black and green outfit: 6028069475
  • Kawaii Sunhat (Lace): 5830798662
  • Lavender Updo: 451220849
  • Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle: 5945436918
  • Lilac lounge outfit: 10252227113
  • Money: 12788134495
  • Necklace with hearts and pearls: 6202805550
  • Pink Nike training outfit: 10768966726
  • Pink Pacifier: 11251388730
  • Pink top: 12747063945
  • Purple pacifier: 11436322613
  • Rainbow Winds of Imagination: 2261475708
  • Realistic ears with stud earrings: 8780017969
  • Red punk girl outfit: 6702321297
  • Roblox Jacket: 607785314
  • Scoops Ahoy hat: 3381456332
  • Short Denim Shorts: 6390242300
  • Snowy forest: 149787226
  • Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers: 10913789630
  • Star Hair Clip: 13472715951
  • Starry Eyes Sparkling: 7243903012
  • Stormtrooper Helmet: 4146872426
  • Super Super Happy Face: 494291269
  • The Winning Smile: 616380929
  • True Blue Hair: 451221329
  • Unicorn Pacifier: 11712511561
  • Watching Long Sleeve: 5829305497
  • White bag: 5508770029
  • White Hair: 12866588724
  • White Jacket: 12938939719
  • White purse: 6238414257
  • White shorts: 9130631127
  • White Shorts: 9919935189
  • Yellow pacifier: 11436404858

How to redeem Berry Avenue codes

Redeeming Berry Avenue gift codes is possible via the game mode’s avatar interface.

  • Launch Roblox and Berry Avenue.
  • Click on the Avatar menu item at the right side of your screen.
  • Select Menu and then choose Equipped.
  • Click on IMPORT ID.
  • Enter the code you’d like to use and click on Add.

Upon selecting add, the Berry Avenue code’s respective Roblox item automatically unlocks and you’ll even get to wear it instantly.

Why isn’t your Berry Avenue code working?

Considering Berry Avenue codes have long shelf lives, the chances are that you may have made a typo while trying to redeem one. Ensure all the numbers are actually correct and maybe use copy-paste instead of manually typing.

Where to find more Berry Avenue codes

You can find more Berry Avenue codes on Amberry’s official Roblox community page. This is where the developers and the community come together and you can often find new codes in the discussions section.

We also frequently update this article with the news Berry Avenue codes, so may also bookmark this page and revisit it for more codes.

All expired Berry Avenue codes

RewardCodes
Aesthetic anime pink7985335266
Aesthetic beach8386771063
Aesthetic leopard7852142869
Aesthetic pastel girl11009478995
Airplanes and cars5894228176
Axololtl pink pacifier11085620776
Axolotl pacifier11095198309
Baby carousel10607552769
Baby seal494306759
Blue anime girl9906339057
Blue flowers1490703412
Blue pixel sky899183487
Blue sky and flower9297309472
Blue wolf10605620492
Blueberries1490702774
Cat Christmas cookies8209959147
Christmas anime girl8192276172
Christmas pattern5954377206
Clouds and stars5860756483
Cry baby art695443939
Cute milk pink6314862514
Neon pink heart7212797722
Pink anime girl11425470452
Pink anime ice cream7790577455
Pink Christmas yrees6005854793
Pink heart anime girl11026864824
Pink pacifier11251388730
Pink pastel roses7791889746
Pink Sanrio My Melody10630304694
Pink skies and bridge9297286284
Tis The Season to be Jolly1219668357
Woman head pacifier11712511561
