Berry Avenue codes (July 2024)

Life moves slowly, but not in Roblox’s Berry Avenue. This mode treats players to a life simulator in Roblox and you can further customize your characters with the latest Berry Avenue codes.

Almost all Berry Avenue codes are attached with a cosmetic reward which you can use to show your sense of fashion. The main plus of Berry Avenue codes is most remain available for extended durations, so you’ll have plenty of time to use them.

All working and active Berry Avenue codes

The following Berry Avenue codes are active and you can redeem them in exchange for rewards in the game mode:

Axolotl Blue Pacifier : 11095198309

: 11095198309 Axolotl Pink Pacifier : 11085620776

: 11085620776 Bear pacifier : 11771034304

: 11771034304 Big glasses : 11599231787

: 11599231787 Big Grin : 7987180607

: 7987180607 Black and white building : 5119538877

: 5119538877 Black hair with ponytail : 12820538476

: 12820538476 Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs : 12820538476

: 12820538476 Black heart pacifier : 11804408815

: 11804408815 Black Jeans with White Shoes : 398633812

: 398633812 Black training bra and orange shorts : 6048064692

: 6048064692 Blackwidow’s Batons : 2988778517

: 2988778517 Blonde Action Ponytail : 398673196

: 398673196 Blue and White Cap : 12972063798

: 12972063798 Blue and White Sneakers : 12610754313

: 12610754313 Blue prankster Face Hoodie : 1004377322

: 1004377322 Blue Top : 10262070935

: 10262070935 Butterfly Hat : 4849184439

: 4849184439 Cardboard Dragon Tail: 973731735

Tail: 973731735 Cute Kitty Bandage : 5703030397

: 5703030397 Denim Jacket with White Hoodie : 398633584

: 398633584 Festive Winter Shades : 562258641

: 562258641 Flower Clip : 1005840850

: 1005840850 Flowers and books : 2792728547

: 2792728547 Fresh cut Christmas trees : 5378242224

: 5378242224 Frog pacifier : 11095227524

: 11095227524 Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie : 706742802

: 706742802 Ghidorah’s Wings : 3302590751

: 3302590751 Head Slime hat : 6909081094

: 6909081094 Head Slime : 6909081094

: 6909081094 Headless pacifier : 13408257

: 13408257 Heart hair clips : 13173433386

: 13173433386 Highlights Hood : 4665360748

: 4665360748 Hoop on the head : 8780017969

: 8780017969 Jordan 23 black and green outfit : 6028069475

: 6028069475 Kawaii Sunhat (Lace) : 5830798662

: 5830798662 Lavender Updo : 451220849

: 451220849 Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle : 5945436918

: 5945436918 Lilac lounge outfit : 10252227113

: 10252227113 Money : 12788134495

: 12788134495 Necklace with hearts and pearls : 6202805550

: 6202805550 Pink Nike training outfit : 10768966726

: 10768966726 Pink Pacifier : 11251388730

: 11251388730 Pink top : 12747063945

: 12747063945 Purple pacifier : 11436322613

: 11436322613 Rainbow Winds of Imagination : 2261475708

: 2261475708 Realistic ears with stud earrings : 8780017969

: 8780017969 Red punk girl outfit : 6702321297

: 6702321297 Roblox Jacket : 607785314

: 607785314 Scoops Ahoy hat : 3381456332

: 3381456332 Short Denim Shorts : 6390242300

: 6390242300 Snowy forest : 149787226

: 149787226 Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers : 10913789630

: 10913789630 Star Hair Clip : 13472715951

: 13472715951 Starry Eyes Sparkling : 7243903012

: 7243903012 Stormtrooper Helmet : 4146872426

: 4146872426 Super Super Happy Face : 494291269

: 494291269 The Winning Smile : 616380929

: 616380929 True Blue Hair : 451221329

: 451221329 Unicorn Pacifier : 11712511561

: 11712511561 Watching Long Sleeve : 5829305497

: 5829305497 White bag : 5508770029

: 5508770029 White Hair : 12866588724

: 12866588724 White Jacket : 12938939719

: 12938939719 White purse : 6238414257

: 6238414257 White shorts : 9130631127

: 9130631127 White Shorts : 9919935189

: 9919935189 Yellow pacifier: 11436404858

How to redeem Berry Avenue codes

Redeeming Berry Avenue gift codes is possible via the game mode’s avatar interface.

Launch Roblox and Berry Avenue.

Click on the Avatar menu item at the right side of your screen.

Select Menu and then choose Equipped.

Click on IMPORT ID.

Enter the code you’d like to use and click on Add.

Upon selecting add, the Berry Avenue code’s respective Roblox item automatically unlocks and you’ll even get to wear it instantly.

Why isn’t your Berry Avenue code working?

Considering Berry Avenue codes have long shelf lives, the chances are that you may have made a typo while trying to redeem one. Ensure all the numbers are actually correct and maybe use copy-paste instead of manually typing.

Where to find more Berry Avenue codes

You can find more Berry Avenue codes on Amberry’s official Roblox community page. This is where the developers and the community come together and you can often find new codes in the discussions section.

We also frequently update this article with the news Berry Avenue codes, so may also bookmark this page and revisit it for more codes.

All expired Berry Avenue codes

