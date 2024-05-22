Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes (May 2024)

Updated May 22, 2024: Looked for codes!

If you can’t get enough of proving yourself as the best fighter in every possible anime-inspired battleground, you’re just where you need to be. I got tired of getting blasted all the way down to Hades all the time, so I used Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes to buy stronger characters.

The codes in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds usually give you Cash, which is the primary way to get your hands on heroes that actually stand a chance in the relentless arena. If you’re an avid fan of this genre of Roblox games, check out our list of Seas Battlegrounds codes and grab all the free rewards before they’re gone forever.

All Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes list

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes (Active)

!code 15kLikes —Redeem for 350 Cash

—Redeem for 350 Cash !code KillEffects —Redeem for 400 Cash

—Redeem for 400 Cash !code CrossHair —Redeem for 400 Cash

—Redeem for 400 Cash !code Ulquiorra —Redeem for 400 Cash

—Redeem for 400 Cash !code 12kLikes —Redeem for 300 Cash

—Redeem for 300 Cash !code NameChange —Redeem for 300 Cash

—Redeem for 300 Cash !code Tatsumaki —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash !code Shiftlock —Redeem for 400 Cash

—Redeem for 400 Cash !code SorryDelay —Redeem for 350 Cash

—Redeem for 350 Cash !code 14kLikes —Redeem for 350 Cash

—Redeem for 350 Cash !code SkinBugsSorry —Redeem for 350 Cash

—Redeem for 350 Cash !code UiReworks!! —Redeem for 300 Cash

—Redeem for 300 Cash !code SORRYCONSOLEFIXED —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash !code MOBILEEE —Redeem for 350 Cash

—Redeem for 350 Cash !code 13kLikes —Redeem for 350 Cash

—Redeem for 350 Cash !code NewYears —Redeem for 250 Cash

—Redeem for 250 Cash !code LUCK!—Redeem for 450 Cash

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes (Expired)

show more !code Evasives

!code Transfer

!code Halloween

!code 10kLikes

!code 8kLikes

!code 11kLikes

!code FirstCode

!code Christmas

!code Reaper

!code CodeMenu

!code SorryShutdown

!code SorryHadVacation

!code IppoBuff

!code SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

!code 9kLikes

!code 4kLikes

!code Doflamingo

!code CombatRework

!code 6kLikes

!code Jotaro

!code SorryHadExams

!code Gladiator

!code 2kLikes

!code 7kLikes

!code 3kLikes

!code 5kLikes

!code 1MVisits

!code Ippo

!code Emotes

!code 1.5kLikes

!code SorryForShutdown

!code Change

!code GokuRework

!code Xbox show less

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds

If you’re wondering what you need to do to redeem Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes, follow our guide below:

Open the chat box to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click on the chat icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Input a working code exactly as it’s listed in our article. Press Enter on your keyboard to grab your freebies.

You can also redeem codes while you’re not in a battle. Click on the Codes button in the main menu or the lobby and use the ENTER CODE HERE field to input an active code.

How to get more Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes

The developer usually posts new Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes on their socials, such as the Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Discord server and the Abridged Studios Roblox group. However, if you want to find all the codes in one place that includes the latest drops as soon as they release, bookmark our article and visit it every time you’re looking for the freshest freebies.

Why are my Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes not working?

When inputting Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes, you should always be careful about your spelling. Making a typo will usually give you a message that your code is invalid, while it’s actually working just fine. Copy it from our article and paste it into the game to get the desired freebies without a hassle.

If you’re still getting the message that your code doesn’t exist, it most likely means that the developer decided to take it down. If you encounter any expired codes, let us know, and we’ll update our article accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds

After you’ve redeemed all the Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes from our active list, you can join the developer’s Discord server we’ve linked above to stay on top of any giveaways and special events they host from time to time.

What is Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds?

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds is a Roblox fighting game in which you pick one of your favorite anime characters and jump into an arena where you use their unique abilities to fight other players. You can join a Team Match or opt for a Free-For-All battle where you do your best to be the last person standing. If you get tired of all the fighting, there’s also a Training server where you can hone your skills and chill.

Can’t get enough of gripping Roblox titles? Visit our Roblox Codes section and discover all the free rewards you can grab right now. For a game similar to Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds, we suggest you check out our list of Clover Battlegrounds codes, but feel free to look around as much as you like!

