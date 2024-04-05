Seas Battlegrounds codes (April 2024)

Enter the arena as your favorite One Piece character and blast your enemies sky-high using various abilities in this ruthless battle-royale-style Roblox game. If you want to look fabulous while fighting your opponents, you’ll need Seas Battlegrounds codes.

Recommended Videos

Redeeming Seas Battlegrounds codes will help you get more Coins so you can customize your character with cool headgear, capes, outfits, visuals, and more. If you’re looking for freebies in a similar Roblox title, check out our article on Cat Piece codes and grab all the free rewards before they expire!

All Seas Battlegrounds codes list

Active Seas Battlegrounds codes

!redeem UPDATE1 —Redeem for 15k Coins

—Redeem for 15k Coins !redeem SORRYFORDELAY—Redeem for 10k Coins

Expired Seas Battlegrounds codes

show more There are no expired Seas Battlegrounds codes right now. show less

How to redeem codes in Seas Battlegrounds

Redeeming Seas Battlegrounds codes is simple—here are the steps you need to take:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run Seas Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click on the chat icon in the upper-left corner. Input your code into the chat box. Press Enter to grab your freebies!

How to get more Seas Battlegrounds codes

This article is the best place to find all Seas Battlegrounds codes in one curated list. We do our best to always be on top of the newest drops, so bookmark the page and visit it regularly. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check out the following sources:

Why are my Seas Battlegrounds codes not working?

The most common reason why your Seas Battlegrounds codes don’t work is because you’ve made a typo. Instead of entering them manually, copy them from our article and paste them directly into the game.

If you’re still having trouble getting your free rewards, it means the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. Let us know if you find any invalid codes, and we’ll update our article right away!

Other ways to get free rewards in Seas Battlegrounds

When you’re done redeeming Seas Battlegrounds codes, you can jump straight into battle with other players, do your best to defeat them, and rise on the leaderboards. You’ll receive 1,000 free Coins for every hour you spend playing the game. For more freebies, you can check out the social channels we’ve linked above and take part in giveaways and special events.

What is Seas Battlegrounds?

Seas Battlegrounds is a battle-royale-style Roblox fighting game in which you pick a character from the much-loved One Piece anime series and use their trademark abilities to defeat other players in combat. You can play the game in regular mode or test how good your skills are in ranked mode. Coins are the game’s main currency, and you can use them to purchase various cosmetics for your character to look awesome.

If you’re an avid Roblox fan who’s always on the hunt for new codes, check out our Roblox Codes section. We suggest checking out our list of Z Piece codes, but feel free to browse on your own!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more