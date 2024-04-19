Anime Islands codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 19, 2024: We searched for new codes!

It’s the perfect time for an anime vacation! From the Shinobi Village to the Pirate Isles, Anime Islands offers all your favorite fictional worlds for exploring. Don’t let the pesky bosses slow down your journey through the archipelago when you can travel across the map faster.

All you have to do is redeem Anime Islands codes and claim a ton of Lucky, Power, Gem, and other helpful potions. They sometimes give rather generous amounts of free Gems as well, so rush to the redemption box before the codes expire. And, if you’re interested in more free rewards in a similar game, check out the list of Anime Combats Simulator codes.

All Anime Islands codes list

Anime Islands codes (Working)

SORRYFORDUNGEONBUG —Redeem for 2 Lucky Potions and 2 Power Potions

—Redeem for 2 Lucky Potions and 2 Power Potions UPDATE2.5 —Redeem for 1 Lucky Potion, 1 Power Potion, and 1 Gem Potion

—Redeem for 1 Lucky Potion, 1 Power Potion, and 1 Gem Potion 5KLIKES—Redeem for 2 Lucky Potions, 2 Power Potions, and 50,000 Gems

Anime Islands codes (Expired) show more 1KLIKES

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

BUGFIXES

Daetoi

UPDATE2

UPDATE1

2KLIKES show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Islands

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Islands codes easily:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Islands in Roblox. Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the Redeem Code text box. Hit the Claim button to pick up your rewards.

How to get more Anime Islands codes

The best way to stay up-to-date with new Anime Islands codes is by pressing CTRL and D to bookmark this page. We’re keeping our eyes on all the official social media and adding all the active codes to one convenient list.

Browsing official accounts can get time-consuming. However, if you want to do your research, you can start with the following sources:

Why are my Anime Islands codes not working?

Anime Islands codes tend to get long, making them prone to typos. Pay close attention to your spelling, or simply copy and paste your code into the game instead. These codes expire fast, so try to redeem them as soon as you can to make sure you’ll get all the available free rewards. If you notice an expired code listed above, let us know, and we’ll investigate the issue.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Islands

Aside from Anime Islands codes, the game offers daily rewards. If you complete the seven-day streak, you can claim three random exclusive pets for free. If you’re looking for more rewards, join the Discord server linked above and test your luck in the official giveaways.

What is Anime Islands?

Anime Islands is a Roblox clicker game drawing inspiration from many popular anime franchises. One Piece and Black Clover are some of the many anime shows featured in the experience. You aim to summon different characters and pets. Build a team strong enough to defeat powerful enemies, including the menacing bosses. Can you unlock all of the exciting worlds?

If you want to become the best in a similar game, check out our list of Anime Dungeon Fighters codes. Take a look at the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section as well to claim more free rewards for other popular games.

