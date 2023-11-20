Anime Champions codes (November 2023)

Anime Champions carries you straight into the ultimate battle between good and evil. A sinister threat lurks around every corner, and the world’s fate lies in your hands! But you can change the tides with an all-star team of iconic anime characters, like Goku and Naruto.

You already know what all your favorite protagonists need to do to reach the top: intense training! However, if what lies in the level-limited shops tempts you, you can take a shortcut by redeeming Anime Champions codes and claiming free Gems. And, if you need another game with a similar premise, visit our Anime Champions Simulator codes article and claim more exciting freebies!

All Anime Champions codes list

Anime Champions codes (Working)

QUEST —Redeem for 350 Gems

—Redeem for 350 Gems RELEASE—Redeem code for 1,000 Yen

Anime Champions codes (Expired)

XMAS —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems 1KPLAYERS —Redeem code for 1,000 Yen and 250 Gems

—Redeem code for 1,000 Yen and 250 Gems 1MVISITS —Redeem code for 1,000 Yen

—Redeem code for 1,000 Yen 500LIKES —Redeem code for 500 Gems

—Redeem code for 500 Gems 5kLIKES —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems THANKYOU—Redeem code for 500 Gems

How to redeem codes in Anime Champions

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Champions codes:

Click the </> button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Anime Champions in Roblox. Click the </> button on the left side of the screen. Paste the code into the Enter code here text box. Click the Claim button and enjoy your free rewards.

How can you get more Anime Champions codes?

To find the latest Anime Champions codes, join the official O M A Entertainment Discord server or follow the developer’s X account (@HavocRuined). Those two sources serve as central hubs for all the updates and information about the game.

The downside to this approach is that searching social media for codes often gets time-consuming and tedious. You can bookmark this article instead if you want to avoid hunting for codes on your own. We’re looking for the latest releases daily, so visit occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Anime Champions codes not working?

If you’ve entered an Anime Champions code from our Working list but only got the Code is invalid error message, try double-checking your spelling first. Typos are the most common issue players encounter, but they can be easily avoided by copying and pasting codes from our list.

Codes for Roblox games aren’t permanent and can stop working entirely out of the blue. Contact us at [email protected] if you find an invalid code on our Working list. We’ll investigate the problem and update the article accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Champions

Need more money for weapons and fighters? Thankfully, Anime Champions codes are far from being the only way to earn more freebies. Aside from battling and collecting loot, you can amass plenty of XP and currency by completing quests. And, when you get tired of all the fighting, you can join the Discord server linked above and participate in some exciting giveaways.

What is Anime Champions?

Anime Champions is a Roblox fighting experience where you aim to summon and collect over 100 beloved heroes from various anime series. The game features characters from a dozen popular franchises, such as Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and Naruto. Arm your champions with the best weapons, level them up, and defeat the hordes of enemies.

