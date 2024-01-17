A Universal Time Private Server codes (January 2024)

A Universal Time is a fast-paced fighting game where you can unlock famous anime fighters and master their various special abilities. Complete quests, challenge other players, friends, or NPCs, and try to reach the top of the leaderboard.

Since this is one of the most popular RPG titles on Roblox, many players want to join VIP private servers, where they can play with friends rather than against a group of strangers. That’s why we did our best to find some A Universal Time private server codes! In the meantime, test your skills in a similar game with a bunch of freebies, and check out our Anime Spirits codes list.

All A Universal Time private server codes list

There are no active AUT private server codes at the moment.

A Universal Time private server codes (Expired)

How to join private servers in A Universal Time

Joining private servers in A Universal Time is just a few clicks away. Follow our detailed instructions, and you’ll spawn there in no time:

Click these buttons to join private servers in A Universal Time | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch A Universal Time in Roblox. Press Play on the left side of the screen. Choose Private Servers in the pop-up menu. Insert the code in the Input Code text box. Hit Join to enter the server.

How to create a private server in A Universal Time

To create a private server in A Universal Time, you must have at least 150 Robux in your account. Once you have the funds, follow these steps:

Launch A Universal Time in Roblox. Select Private Servers. Press the Buy Monthly Premium [150R$] at the bottom of the screen and confirm the purchase. Click the Generate button at the top of the menu. Use the generated code to enter your private server.

Why are my A Universal Time private server codes not working?

Private server codes for A Universal Time last as long as the owner wants to pay for them. In this case, they will stop working without any notifications for players, so if you run into an expired one on our list of active codes, let us know so we can update this guide.

However, always make sure to double-check your spelling when entering codes for private servers in A Universal Time because typos can easily slip in due to their complexity.

What is A Universal Time?

A Universal Time is a Roblox fighting RPG experience based on several anime series, but mainly on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Your goal is to master as many special moves and abilities as possible to prove yourself as a true hero and a fighter who can overcome evil forces. Explore the visually stunning world while battling other players and NPCs, and try to reach the top of the leaderboard!

