Chess.com is the go-to hub for online chess players looking to test their mettle wherever they are in the world. Despite a decent level of competition within the online chess scene, Chess.com is slowly emerging as the industry leader since it also acquired Play Magnus Group, one of its closest rivals.

Being the strongest competitor doesn’t make Chess.com immune to server outages, however. Chess.com’s server outages might be due to an unexpected surge in player numbers or due to reasons that Chess.com has no control over since an outage on the server provider’s end can also cause issues for players. Though it happens rarely, Chess.com can go down and players won’t be able to use its services until the servers go online again.

Is Chess.com down? How to check Chess.com’s server status?

Players can check Chess.com’s server status through third-party websites like “isitdownrightnow.com.” A second decent alternative will be community hubs, like Reddit, where players running into server issues generally create threads to see whether others are having the same problem.

In most cases, Chess.com’s forums will also go down with the main website, but players can check the most recent threads to learn about Chess.com’s server status if the forums are still up.

When there’s a major outage, Chess.com updates its users on Twitter. While waiting for Chess.com’s servers to come back online, players can extend their knowledge of the game by learning about more checkmate methods. You can start testing them out as soon as Chess.com’s servers are back and give your Elo a slight boost with newly found tactics.