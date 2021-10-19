ZooMaa parts ways with New York Subliners

ZooMaa has officially parted ways with the New York Subliners after spending the majority of the year as a content creator for the Call of Duty League franchise.

ZooMaa is a Call of Duty veteran with almost 10 years of competitive experience. He most notably played for FaZe Clan for several years before joining the New York Subliners for the Modern Warfare season.

The 26-year-old stepped away from professional Call of Duty in January, though, after a hand injury prevented him from competing. He transitioned into a content creator role for the NYSL organization and has hosted the popular The Flank podcast. The New York Subliners and ZooMaa confirmed earlier today that he’s leaving the organization after spending over two years with the team.

“I want to thank the New York Subliners for a great two years,” ZooMaa said. “Representing New York City on stage was an honor especially winning our home series, which was an incredible feeling I’ll never forget.”

From pro to content creator, we are grateful to have been there with you. We wish you the best of luck in your next chapter & will always cheer you on, @ZooMaa. You will always be #NYSL. pic.twitter.com/AWYl32I05e — NYSL (@Subliners) October 19, 2021

Following the news of ZooMaa’s departure from NYSL, The Flank’s Twitter account posted a teaser potentially hinting at a rebranding, indicating the show could be moving to a new organization. ZooMaa has not officially revealed his plans, but fans will likely see the content creator around soon.

The Flank is a popular show covering all things Call of Duty and has accumulated over 30,000 followers on Twitter. The show will likely maintain its following with whatever organization or platform it goes to next.