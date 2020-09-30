Zombies run rampant in new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode was officially revealed in a new trailer today after being “unlocked” by the community taking part in a days-long ARG.

The lengthy, convoluted puzzle game sent out to Zombies content creators like NoahJ456 and Drift0r revealed a teaser video on Monday, Sept. 28. But the full reveal was confirmed then to take place today—and Treyarch dropped the new video this afternoon.

The video teased the first map in Black Ops Cold War Zombies called Die Maschine. The “first chapter in the Dark Aether story” pays homage to Nacht der Untoten, the original Call of Duty Zombies map.

“At the end of Black Ops 4, our heroes sacrificed themselves to collapse the multiverse,” said lead writer Craig Houston. “They hoped their actions would create a new world… one free from the forces of darkness that had plagued their existence. They were half right.”

The video also teased the return of several popular perks, like Juggernog and Speed Cola. And, of course, the Ray Gun was featured in all its zombie-killing glory.

Image via Activision

#BlackOpsColdWar #Zombies:



☑️ Cross-play

☑️ Cross-gen

☑️ Cross-progression

☑️ Battle Pass progression

☑️ Upgradeable Perks

☑️ Gunsmith loadouts

☑️ Weapon rarities

☑️ Field Upgrades

☑️ Support weapons

☑️ Optional exfil

☑️ Intel tracking

☑️ Free post-launch content — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 30, 2020

Treyarch confirmed that Black Ops Cold War Zombies will feature cross-platform play, cross-gen, and cross-progression, as well as free post-launch content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a new campaign and multiplayer modes alongside the Zombies experience when it launches on Nov. 13.