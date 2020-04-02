Zombies mode will reportedly be reintroduced to CoD: Mobile after some improvements

Activision’s vice president of mobile, Chris Plummer, explained the decision to remove Zombies from Call of Duty: Mobile and what the game’s future holds in an interview with GameSpot yesterday.

Zombies was added to the game in November 2019 before it was removed late last month. TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games under whose partnership the game has been developed, said that the mode was always intended to be around for a limited time. TiMi also added that it wanted to see feedback to “shape the mode for the future.”

Plummer revealed that the company is working on making improvements to the mode before it’s reintroduced to the game.

Plummer was asked about the possibility of Call of Duty: Mobile adopting a strategy similar to the game’s console franchise with new games every year, but he said that Activision is focused on the game right now and want to keep it “fresh and interesting.” While he didn’t reject the idea of an annual series for the mobile version of CoD, it seems like that Activision won’t be going down that path.

Recently, a 20-vs-20 battle royale mode was added to the game with infinite respawns, similar to Fortnite’s Team Rumble. Plummer said that the company wants to continue “reiterating the battle royale mode” to keep it interesting for players.

The game has also adopted a new seasonal strategy with each season lasting a month. This has been done to make it easier for the players to know when the season will begin and end, Plummer revealed.

The fifth season of the game, Steel Legion, kicked off yesterday and will run until the end of the month.