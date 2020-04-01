Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile kicks off

Call of Duty: Mobile’s fifth season, “Steel Legion,” has begun. The season will run from April 1 to 30.

Arriving with the season is a new battle pass. The season five battle pass gives players the chance to unlock a new soldier: Reaper, credits, skins, frames, and more.

There are two variants of the battle pass, the free and premium versions. The free battle pass offers fewer rewards and is unlocked for everyone. Some rewards in the free battle pass are the reticulated skins for the frag grenade, flashbang grenade, ATV, and medic. The evil chip wingsuit can also be unlocked at tier 49 of the free battle pass.

The premium battle pass costs 200 CoD points while the premium plus battle pass costs 520 CoD points. Both the premium variants give players enough CoD points to afford the next season’s battle pass as well. The premium plus battle pass has some extra rewards such as Mason and 12 unlocked tiers.

Screengrab via Activision

Players can complete daily or weekly missions in both multiplayer matches and the battle royale mode to advance the tiers in the battle pass. For the free battle pass, the maximum tier level is 50. For the premium one, players will get a steel legion crate for every tier beyond 50.

In case players are unable to advance tiers by completing missions, they can purchase them as well. Players can buy between one to 30 tiers which are valued at 50 to 1500 COD points.