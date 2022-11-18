You should actually be able to invite friends to play Warzone 2 again thanks to new fix

A very annoying bug that was making the social menus of Warzone 2 inaccessible on launch day has been fixed, Infinity Ward announced this evening.

Players trying to drop into the battle royale game on day one were met with issues grouping up with friends via the in-game social menu and had to use a workaround. Now, that issue is fixed, according to the developers behind the smash hit game.

We've just deployed a fix that makes the Social menu accessible across #MWII and #Warzone2. Please restart your game if you continue to experience issues. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 17, 2022

“We’ve just deployed a fix that makes the Social menu accessible across MWII and Warzone 2,” the developer said.

“Please restart your game if you continue to experience issues.”

The second entry in the CoD BR series has a new map, Al Mazrah, and all of the new weapons and operators from MW2, along with the extraction shooter mode DMZ. Paired with MW2 multiplayer, there’s a lot of content for CoD fans to sink their teeth into this fall.

Warzone 2 is still experiencing some issues with things like latency, hitching on PC, and other common problems for massive games surrounding launch. But when it works, it’s a callback to the earliest most fun days of the original Warzone game.

Players can play Warzone 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.