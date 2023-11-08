You can play Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer right now—sort of

Fans looking to try out Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer again ahead of the Nov. 10 launch can do so in-game right now—and there’s nothing illegal or frowned upon about it.

Included in today’s massive 100 GB-plus update for Call of Duty is MW3’s multiplayer pre-load, meaning all of the files for the new game’s online component can be found in the game. This means MW3’s multiplayer is playable, but only if you’re offline.

If you pre-ordered the game digitally, you’ll have access to MW3’s suite of options in the CoD HQ app. You’ll notice that the options are blocked off for multiplayer and Zombies, but if you turn off internet access on your console or PC (after selecting the “Go Offline” option when met with a Connection Failed error), you can find a new option called Local Multiplayer.

In Local Multiplayer, you can set up a game in any of MW3’s modes and maps, and then fill the lobby with bots to play with and against. And voila! You’re getting a small taste of MW3’s multiplayer ahead of the game’s launch tomorrow night.

If nothing else, it’s a good way to practice and get used to MW3’s weapons, maps, and movement, especially if you’ve been playing the slower MW2. And it’s nice to just go back to some of MW2 2009’s classic maps, like Afghan, Terminal, Scrapyard, and more.

This is what happens if your internet is disabled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s offline Local Multiplayer lobby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s servers will go online worldwide on PC tomorrow at 11pm CT and on consoles in a rolling loadout in every region’s local time at midnight. At that point, all of MW3’s modes will be playable for real, including multiplayer, Zombies, and the campaign for those who haven’t already tried it in early access.