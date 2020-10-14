You can earn early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta on PC by watching Twitch

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is coming to PC this week after being exclusive to PS4—and you can play it early thanks to Twitch drops.

The beta is available on Oct. 15 and 16 for those who have pre-ordered the game, but you can play it early by watching eligible Twitch streams before it opens up to everyone on Oct. 17 and 18.

Image via Activision

To earn early access to the PC beta before it opens up to all players this weekend, there’s a few simple steps to follow.

First, link your Twitch account with your Battle.net account. This can be done by visiting the connections page on Twitch where you can connect Battle.net. Then, visit the Battle.net connections page to confirm that they’re linked.

Once the accounts are linked, all you need to do is watch four hours of the beta on Twitch streams where there are “drops enabled.” Check underneath the video on a streamer’s page to make sure that they have drops enabled.

Once you reach the four-hour mark, you’ll get a Twitch notification that you’ve earned access to the beta. Now all that’s left is to open up the Battle.net launcher and download and launch the beta.

Activision also revealed the beta’s minimum and recommended specifications, and they can be found below:

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later) CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent.

Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent. Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950. RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM HDD: 45GB HD space

45GB HD space Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack) CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM HDD: 45GB HD space

45GB HD space Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will officially be released on Nov. 13.