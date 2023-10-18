Xbox won’t get any Call of Duty exclusives despite Microsoft Activision acquisition

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has assured gamers that despite Microsoft’s mega-acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Call of Duty exclusives won’t be a thing for Xbox players.

Even despite the $68.7 billion deal, Spencer is adamant about not using the franchise as a carrot to lure gamers into buying an Xbox console. He made it clear that his vision is all about inclusivity and fairness.

“For Call of Duty players on PlayStation, and in the future, on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100 percent part of the community,” he said during an episode of the official Xbox Podcast on Oct. 18.

Spencer is not into the idea of anyone missing out on content, skins, or timing just because of the console they’re playing on.

“The goal is 100 percent parity across all platforms as much as we can for launch and content,” Spencer stated, acknowledging that while there might be unavoidable differences in resolution and frame rates due to platform performance, everything else should be on an even playing field.

This stance comes as a breath of fresh air especially considering the gaming industry’s history with exclusive content leading to division in the player community. Spencer himself pointed out how Xbox has been on the receiving end of this, with certain content and even betas not being available on Xbox right away.

“I don’t think that helps the community. I don’t think that helps the game,” he said, expressing his desire for all players, whether they’re on PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, or Xbox, to feel like they’re fully part of the “Call of Duty nation.”

This move by Spencer and Xbox marks a welcome change in the “console wars,” moving from a battle of which console is better to focus on the gaming community as a whole. The statement doesn’t rule out exclusives entirely, but it’s a step in the right direction, especially for a franchise as huge as CoD.

Xbox is doing its part to make sure no gamer feels left behind just because of the console they use, setting a fresh, new standard in the industry. It’s all about putting the player’s fun and experience at the forefront, no matter what platform they’re on.

