Some Activision Blizzard games will still be made for PlayStation, but some will be Xbox exclusive following Microsoft’s acquisition

Microsoft is set to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, the companies announced earlier today. And Microsoft has implied that while many games may turn out to be Xbox exclusive in the future, some will still be made for PlayStation consoles.

This is fantastic news for Xbox fans, who now have iconic games such as the Spyro and Crash Bandicoot franchises coming to Xbox. Both games were recently made by Toys for Bob, who’s under the Activision Blizzard umbrella.

This also means that many Activision Blizzard games will be available on Game Pass after the deal is completed. Many new games such as Diablo 4, which may be released after the purchase goes through, and Overwatch 2, which is also in that timeline, may end up on Game Pass as a day one exclusive.

Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox!



“Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming. “We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass. Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward.”

While there will certainly be a number of future games that won’t be released as a PlayStation exclusive, it’s clear from Spencer’s statement that the company still plans to support some of its games on PlayStation consoles. But once the acquisition is complete, many gamers may find that more Activision Blizzard games are coming out exclusively on Xbox.