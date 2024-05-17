World Series of Warzone 2024: Format, schedule, and more

Even with the recent uptick in updates and hints on the next Call of Duty headed our way, excitement for the World Series of Warzone has started to pick up for the new season.

There are plenty of new additions to the tournament in 2024, including a new format for the Global Final, a top-heavy prize pool, more ways to qualify, and even more action to get into as you and your teammates try to blast through to the group stage and beyond. Over 10,000 players will be vying for a spot in the official event, but only 64 trios will make it into the bracket.

Here are all of the details for Call of Duty‘s 2024 World Series of Warzone.

How to qualify for the World Series of Warzone 2024

Prepare yourself for some intense competition. Image via Activision

To qualify for the World Series of Warzone, North American and European players must register their team on FACEIT for a three-day in-game competition starting on Friday, May 24. Sign-ups for the tournament will close on Friday, May 24 at 10am CT.

One competition window for the in-game open qualifiers will take place from 11am CT to 5pm CT on May 24 to 26, with your team’s 10 best scores counting toward your possible qualification. Each elimination you score will count as one point, while your final team placement will give you a specific multiplier on your points. The multiplier is as follows:

Placement Point multiplier First 2x Second to fifth 1.8x Sixth to 10th 1.6x 11th to 15th 1.4x 16th to 25th 1.2x 26th to 34th 1x

How the top 68 will compete at World Series of Warzone

Sixty-eight enter, but only one will reign. Image via Activision

The group stage for the World Series of Warzone will take place over two weeks and will feature each group playing against other groups once in a five-drop matchup. The 32 best-performing teams from group play will be placed in the upper bracket, while the lower 32 will be placed in the lower bracket.

In the upper bracket, only the 17 best teams will move forward to the Qualifier Finals, while the other 17 teams will be sent down to the second round of the lower bracket. They’ll face off against 17 other teams who managed to scrap their way through the first round of the lower bracket, while the bottom 17 teams from the first round of the lower bracket will be eliminated from the competition.

After the top 17 teams are decided and the bottom seven teams are eliminated from the lower bracket, the lower bracket’s top 17 will be sent to the Qualifier Finals. But only the top 10 teams from the Qualifier Finals will make it to the Global Final. The other 24 teams from the Qualifier Final will meet with the 10 teams who didn’t make the cut from the lower bracket at the Last Chance Qualifier.

Only the top three teams from the Last Chance Qualifier will make it to the Global Final, alongside the top 10 from the Qualifier Final and one trio from the APAC region, two trios from LATAM South, and three trios from LATAM North. With this final day, all of the remaining teams will battle it out for a chance at greatness.

