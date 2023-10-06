Will experience and progression from the MW3 beta carry over?

The Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta has finally arrived, marking the start of a new chapter in the vast annals of the Call of Duty franchise. Players will get to experience all of the new maps and weapons by leveling up and earning them with enough time, but some aren’t sure whether or not their progress in the beta will carry over to the main game.

There are plenty of different weapons to discover in MW3, with plenty of challenges and goodies in store for anyone who will be testing out the game before its official launch on Friday, Nov. 10. Whether you are playing early on PlayStation or battling it out on Xbox and PC, CoD enthusiasts will surely be putting in a ton of time online over the next couple of weekends.

Does Modern Warfare 3 beta progression carry over to full release?

For those players looking to get a head start on leveling their accounts, some bad news. Experience and progression earned over the MW3 beta period will not carry over to the game’s full release, meaning that every player will reset to level one when the game officially drops this coming November.

Weapons, killstreaks, perks, and other items that are acquired through leveling will be removed from all accounts, forcing everyone to level up at the same time. Any loadouts that are created during the beta will also be reset, which means that players will need to memorize their favorite class setups before they are lost in the void for good.

Will there be any rewards from the MW3 beta?

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta features up to Level 30 in progression with additional rewards for playing. Here's each level's unlocks. pic.twitter.com/YgqDun1kw2 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2023

Don’t worry, beta testers. There will still be some goodies that you can earn that will carry into the new title, which can be gained over the 30 available levels in the beta. There are six different rewards that you can earn from level seven onward, with the final reward being a whole operator skin for a new playable character being added to the roster.

Level seven – “Operation Beta” weapon charm

“Operation Beta” weapon charm Level nine – “Beta Tester” calling card

“Beta Tester” calling card Level 11 – “MWIII Beta” weapon sticker

“MWIII Beta” weapon sticker Level 16 – “Did the Beta” large decal

“Did the Beta” large decal Level 20 – “Beta Ripper” SMG blueprint

“Beta Ripper” SMG blueprint Level 30 – “Tester” skin for Jabber

To access the MW3 beta, players will need to pre-order the game and gain access digitally through their platform of choice. You can also get a code from a retailer or giveaway, which you will have to redeem via Activision’s official website.

About the author