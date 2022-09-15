Will CoD Warzone Mobile have battle pass cross-progression?

Call of Duty: Mobile fans have a new game on the way that will add a fresh experience to a popular title: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The new game will feature 120-player lobbies and deliver the same intense action as its predecessor. But players won’t have to worry about grinding separate games since Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II.

Take your Call of Duty progression with you

Your investment in playing will be recognized across #ModernWarfare2, #Warzone2, and #WarzoneMobile.



Whenever you’re playing #CallofDuty, it’s time well spent, including on mobile. pic.twitter.com/nGyuwNtnts — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

A connected experience was the focal point of CoD Mobile, Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warfare II. Fans can grind on any platform to rank up their account, meaning you don’t have to worry about wasting time on a different platform.

Warzone Mobile will also feature 120 player lobbies, providing an intense experience with real opponents. The lobbies will not feature bots, meaning you won’t encounter easy enemies and will need to be on your game.

Verdansk, the original Warzone map, is also making a much-appreciated return on mobile. Players can dive into the classic map optimized for mobile devices and relive their glory days. Crossplay is enabled between IOS and Android, but you won’t encounter any console or PC players while on mobile. This is meant to keep gameplay balanced without putting any player at a disadvantage.

Fans can pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to unlock exclusive in-game rewards when the game launches next year.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will release in 2023.