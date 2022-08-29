Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title.

While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.

These points are important to Warzone players, but each remaining CoD point is unlikely to be used when a new game is announced.

Here’s what we know about CoD point transfers.

Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?

All of Call of Duty Warzone’s precious CoD points might stay in players wallets, with Activision devs seemingly uneager to spill the beans.

Activision Blizzard’s track record suggests CoD points are likely to be transferable to Warzone 2 when it releases later this year, however, we haven’t heard a peep from the devs yet.

While skins, weapon mods, and characters aren’t transferable to the new Warzone title, there’s still a chance CoD points are; the devs typically harmonize each release to ensure players don’t waste their hard earned cash.

CoD leak suggests points may not carry over

However, there have been rumors from Twitter user @TheNanikoss, a CoD leaker (their account is now suspended), who shared a message allegedly sent from an Activision Player support agent.

In the original message, the support agent stated: “please be informed that cod points are saved on the platform account…If you have CoD Points on Battlenet, they will not carry over as you play the game on Steam and vice versa”.”

Essentially, based on Activision’s record, CoD points could carry over, however, Warzone players may not be able to transfer points from one platform to the next.

Image via Activision

Warzone 2 is rumored to release on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with fans on the edge of their seats waiting for any official information about the sequel to the widely popular first-person, battle-royale Warzone.

The next installment in the super popular CoD franchise promises to bring in several new elements to keep the live-service title fresh and the competition fierce.