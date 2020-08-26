Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have cross-platform play?

Can a PS4 friend group up with an Xbox pal?

With 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision introduced cross-play to the CoD series, allowing friends to group up and play together no matter what platform they were on.

The boundaries of the console wars were broken down, letting Xbox friends team up with PS4 players and Battle.net pals alike. It set a precedent moving forward for gamers everywhere.

With the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many were wondering if cross-play will be back. Thankfully, Activision had an answer on the day that the game debuted.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have cross0play?

Activision confirmed that, like Modern Warfare before it, Black Ops Cold War will feature cross-play, as well as cross-generation cross-play.

“Black Ops Cold War will feature cross generation crossplay support, with cross progression for all players to play together,” Activision said. This means that anyone playing on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC can all play together.

Black Ops Cold War releases on Nov. 13.