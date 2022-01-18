Will Call of Duty be an Xbox exclusive following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

Activision Blizzard has been known for pumping out many popular gaming franchises like Diablo, Call of Duty, Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and others for years. But now, some questions about the future of these series have come up following the news that Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first rodeo, however, since the tech giant added ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks to its ranks in early 2021. Considering all these studios published their games on various platforms, some fans are naturally wondering whether their favorite titles could become Xbox exclusives as they continue to exist under Microsoft’s roof.

While producing quality Xbox-exclusive titles is technically Xbox Game Studios’ main goal, it may not always be the most profitable outcome for the title it acquires from other studios. In Bethesda’s case, Starfield is looking to make its debut as an Xbox exclusive. But it wouldn’t be entirely right to compare that game to the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty makes a decent amount of its sales on PlayStation. Making future games in the franchise Xbox exclusives could reduce the revenue potential for the company. Doing so would require CoD players on PlayStation to purchase an Xbox or a PC, which would create an additional barrier of entry.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also commented on the matter following today’s announcement. “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward,” Spencer said.

At time of writing, it seems unlikely that Microsoft will play the exclusive card for the Call of Duty series or another competitive Activision Blizzard title like Overwatch due to how much of a following it has on other platforms. The Activision Blizzard games that are available on different platforms should continue to be supported by Microsoft, but it’s hard to make a guess regarding the company’s future business decisions.

This article will be updated with any further details released by Microsoft or Activision Blizzard.