The first Call of Duty: Warzone was recognized as one of the most popular battle royales for a while when it was released right around the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It quickly earned a large player base who have largely remained faithful over the last two and a half years. However, with the announcement of Warzone 2.0 as part of Modern Warfare II, many players are excited.

As players log onto their devices this morning, they’ll likely be greeted with a large update bringing all the features of MW2′s season 01, including Warzone 2. It’s locked for many players, leading to confusion.

Here’s all the info you need to know about why Warzone 2 is locked and when you’ll be able to play.

Why is Warzone 2 locked?

While there have been some rumors about players getting into Warzone 2 early, the game mode isn’t officially set to release today until around 12pm CT. While this is likely a bug or an error, players should check to see if the game has been unlocked on their account.

Another new feature was also leaked early this season as many players were able to hop into called Shoot House, which became available earlier this morning. If it is a bug it seems weird that it would happen to two separate features in MW2 season 01’s release. While just speculation, it could be that Infinity Ward is rolling out the mode slowly so as to not completely overload the servers.

Warzone 2 will feature a new map called Al Mazrah, but it will still feature some of the popular compounds from the MW2 multiplayer. The closing Circle on the map meant to keep players closer together now has the chance to split into different zones before converging together at the end of the game.