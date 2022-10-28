Why is your K/D ratio missing in Modern Warfare 2 and when will it be added?

Kill/death ratio is the ultimate form of bragging rights in your Call of Duty squad, so it’s necessary to know who’s king of your homies when the night of games is coming to an end.

The ability to check your K/D ratio and other stats has been a distinct feature in CoD games since seemingly the beginning of time. So with Modern Warfare 2, players were a bit shocked when they had a hard time finding it on launch day, leaving many to scratch their heads and wonder what’s up.

Here’s the low-down on what’s going on with K/D ratio being on the down-low in MW2.

Where is K/D ratio and when will it be added to MW2?

Screengrab via Activision

It didn’t take long for players hopping on MW2 at midnight release to begin to try and check their kill/death ratios after a few games of pubstomping online. Those inquisitive minds were soon met with a hunt worse than trying to find Hassan in the game’s campaign.

After scouring the game’s clunky UI and menus, players soon realized a shocking fact: there are no stats to be found in MW2 at launch. The Combat Record page, a mainstay in CoD games that shows off statistics like K/D ratio, is completely missing.

That’s not all that’s MIA in MW2 at launch. Other common features like the Barracks page, most Challenges, Ranked Play, Hardcore (Tier 1) playlists, timers for XP tokens, leaderboards, custom reticles, and custom Gunsmith blueprints are also nowhere to be found.

It’s always possible, and likely, that some of these features can be added into the game in post-launch updates. But players are rightfully perturbed that these mainstays from the CoD franchise are missing in action in what’s supposed to be the bombastic kick-off to an era that Activision is calling “Call of Duty 2.0.”