How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio.

Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.

While K/D ratio isn’t the most defining number for any player, it’s something that every CoD player has inspected at one time or another when playing the latest game in the franchise. In Modern Warfare 2, K/D is king as ever before, so players are eager to see how they stack up with their friends and others around the world.

Here’s how to check your K/D and other statistics in MW2.

How to find KDA stats in MW2

Image via Activision

Shockingly, after some close inspection of the many confusing menus in the MW2 user interface, there does not appear to be any way to look up player stats, at least on day one of the game. It’s a stunning revelation and one that does not have an answer or explanation just yet.

Within hours of the game being out worldwide, players were posting on social media in confusion, wondering where their statistics could be found. Soon, everyone came to the conclusion and found out quickly that they’re not readily accessible anywhere in the game.

The statistics in CoD games usually reside in a Barracks section. That’s nowhere to be found in MW2. The only menu options are Home, Social, and Progression. It’s possible that the stats area could be bugged, or maybe it hasn’t been added to the game yet.

Stay tuned for more information from Infinity Ward about when or if statistics will be coming to the game in the near future.