By far the best character in the series.

Call of Duty has given FPS fans some of the best characters in gaming history. Modern Warfare has blessed us with Captain Price and Soap Mactavish, two of the coolest characters in any title. And Viktor Resnov was so impactful among fans in the World at War/Black Ops storyline that they brought him into multiple games set decades apart.

There’s always been one character players held close to their hearts though. Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley is far and away, one of the best characters in gaming history. He’s the Boba Fett of the Call of Duty franchise.

Anyone who’s played any Modern Warfare remembers Ghost.

Without saying much, he captivated each and every CoD player who put their Modern Warfare disc in their console from 2007 to the 2020s.

Who is Ghost in Modern Warfare 2?

This masked soldier got his start in the second Modern Warfare title in 2009. Ghost is a British special forces soldier and is known in the CoD world for his famous balaclava sporting a white skull over his face.

Ghost is a part of Task Force 141, alongside Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, Colonel Alejandro Vargas, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and the deadly Captain John Price. He’s been a part of both iterations of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and has been a character skin in multiple other Call of Duty titles.

For those of you who haven’t played the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), you might want to avoid the next paragraphs, as spoilers await.

Ghost met his unfortunate demise in the 2009 edition of Modern Warfare 2, thanks to General Shepherd showing his true colors.

Both Ghost and Gary “Roach” Sanderson let down their guards leading to General Shepherd’s betrayal, shooting them both and setting their bodies on fire.

Fortunately, there’s still a chance there could be future installments in the Modern Warfare franchise that’ll explore Ghost’s backstory. He’s a valuable character, and this Dot Esports writer doesn’t think they’d have the guts to kill him off again.